In Pics: 2024 Kia Carnival Limousine launched at ₹63.9 lakh in India
Kia has introduced the new generation Carnival Limousine at a price of ₹63.9 lakhs in India. The car is offered this time with more space inside and
...
The 2024 Kia Carnival Limousine has arrived in India through the Completely Built-Up (CBU) route and is being offered at a price of ₹63.9 lakhs. The bookings for the Carnival had been opened prior to the launch and the luxury MPV gathered close to 2,800 bookings in the period.
The new generation Carnival is being offered in the country as a Completely Built-Up (CBU) unit. The Carnival now gets a significantly larger interior and comes with a seven seater configuration.
At the rear of the Kia Carnival is an all LED L-shaped tail-lamp which is connected by a light bar. The tailgate is electrically-powered and gets smart opening functionality.
At the front are L-shaped LED headlamps just like what's at the rear, paired with LED daytime running lamps as well. There are four projector LED setups in each headlamp to illuminate the road ahead. The headlamp wraps around to the fenders and also extends to the other side making an almost connected headlamp look as well.
The wheels are diamond cut and also get an all new design in black and chrome finish. They measure 18-inches in size and get a 235/60 section. The overall wheelbase of the 2024 Carnival is 3090 mm this time.
At the front of the vehicle is a ‘Tiger Nose’ grille with a chrome lining along the bottom and sides. Overall, the luxury limo is over 5 metres in length. It is offered in two colour options including a Glacier White Pearl and Fusion Black only.
The interior gets dual-tone treatment with options for colours such as Navy with Misty Gray and Tuscan with Umber. There are multiple conveniences on offer in the new Carnival's cabin including two 12.3-inch screens for infotainment and driver's info, a dual sunroof and much more.
The last row seats three and all three seats get a head rest, 3-point seat belts and air-conditioning vents. The last row seats include a 60:40 split functionality as well. Two seats at the rear get ISOFIX child seat mounting options also.
The second row features two luxurious captain seats which can be folded to get access to the last row. These captain seats get leg support, massaging, heating, and ventilation. In the second row the AC vents on the roof also get a temperature control option.
The steering wheel is a 4-spoke one and the front of the car gets dual zone climate control systems. The car comes with ADAS functionality, 12 speakers by Bose and electronically powered front seats.
First Published Date: 03 Oct 2024, 17:25 PM IST
