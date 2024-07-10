Copyright © HT Media Limited
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News In Pics: 2024 Hyundai Exter Knight Edition Launched At 8.38 Lakh

In pics: 2024 Hyundai Exter Knight Edition launched at 8.38 lakh

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 10 Jul 2024, 14:52 PM
Based on SX & SX(O) Connect variants of the Exter, the Hyundai Exter Knight edition get several changes and is available with two powertrain options.
...
1/5 In a bid to celebrate Exter's first year anniversary, Hyundai Motor India has launched the Exter Knight Edition starting at 8.38 lakh, ex-showroom
2/5 The Hyundai Exter Knight is based on SX & SX(O) Connect variants of the Hyundai Exter
3/5 The Hyundai Exter Knight gets black interiors with red accents and stitching, red footwell lighting and Black satin interior door handles and steering among other changes

4/5 The Hyundai Exter Knight is available in five Monotone and two dual tone color options including – Starry Night, Atlas White, Ranger Khaki, Abyss Black, Shadow Grey, Ranger Khaki with abyss black roof and Shadow grey with abyss black roof
5/5 The Hyundai Exter Knight is available with two powertrain options - 1.2 l Kappa petrol engine with choice of 5-speed MT and Smart Auto AMT
First Published Date: 10 Jul 2024, 14:52 PM IST
