In pics: 2024 Hyundai Exter Knight Edition launched at ₹8.38 lakh
By: HT Auto Desk Updated on: 10 Jul 2024, 14:52 PM
Based on SX & SX(O) Connect variants of the Exter, the Hyundai Exter Knight edition get several changes and is available with two powertrain options - 1.2 l Kappa petrol engine with choice of 5-speed MT and Smart Auto AMT