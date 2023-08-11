2024 Hyundai Santa Fe debuts with a design inspired by Exter

Hyundai Motor Company has officially unveiled the 2024 Santa Fe in the global market. The manufacturer has revamped the design language of the SUV radically for the fifth generation of the SUV. Hyundai Santa Fe will be offered with multiple engine options in the global market. Hyundai has not yet officially announced the launch of the new Santa Fe for the Indian market. The SUV was discontinued in India back in 2017.

Without a doubt, the biggest change in the 2024 Santa Fe is the new design. It is boxy, bold and demands attention on the road. Hyundai is using ‘H’-shaped lighting elements which we first saw on the recently launched Exter. The bonnet is now placed higher and the headlamps have an H-shape. On the side, there are 21-inch alloy wheels, large fenders with pronounced wheel arches and a lot of glass area. At the rear, the tailgate is now quite wide with horizontally stacked LED tail lamps that also form an H. Depending on the market, the Santa Fe will be offered in 10 or 11 colour shades.

Just like the exterior, the interior has been redesigned as well. It comes with vertical and horizontal elements to match the new exterior design. There are loads of features on offer such as dual wireless chargers, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment system, relaxation seats, automatic climate control, a digital centre mirror, OTA updates, digital key and ADAS. The interior features soft-touch materials all around which are made up of eco-friendly materials. Hyundai has also increased the length of the wheelbase which means there is more cabin space on offer. Apart from this, the second and third-row are fully foldable to create more space. The customers would be able to choose from five interior colour options.

The interior of the Santa Fe is offered in multiple colour options. It comes with three displays - a digital instrument cluster, a touchscreen infotainment system and a screen for climate control.

Powering the 2024 Santa Fe will be a 2.5-litre turbocharged engine, a 2.5-litre naturally aspirated engine, a 1.6-litre turbocharged hybrid engine or a 1.6-litre turbocharged plug-in hybrid engine. The engine and gearbox configuration will change depending on the region the SUV is being sold.

