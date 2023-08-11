HT Auto
2024 Hyundai Santa Fe debuts with a design inspired by Exter

Hyundai Motor Company has officially unveiled the 2024 Santa Fe in the global market. The manufacturer has revamped the design language of the SUV radically for the fifth generation of the SUV. Hyundai Santa Fe will be offered with multiple engine options in the global market. Hyundai has not yet officially announced the launch of the new Santa Fe for the Indian market. The SUV was discontinued in India back in 2017.

11 Aug 2023
Hyundai Motor Company has unveiled the 2024 Santa Fe in the global market. The SUV gets major changes to the exterior and the interior. The Santa Fe is entering its fifth generation with this substantial update. 
The interior has takes a major step above because it has been redesigned entirely. There are H-shaped elements throughout the cabin that signify the manufacturer's logo The AC vents have a slim design that go with the minimalistic design language of the interior. 
In terms of features, there is a panoramic sunroof, dual wireless chargers, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a digital driver's display Apart from this, there is also a screen to change the automatic climate control setting, two cup holders and space for storing stuff below the central console.
The exterior styling has been revamped drastically. It is now boxy, bold and squared-off. There is a flat bonnet, aggressive bumpers, roof rails and large window areas.
From the side, Santa Fe looks huge. Hyundai says that the wheelbase has been lengthened to accommodate the roofline. There are pronounced wheel arches that are filled with 21-inch wheels. 
Hyundai is using ‘H-shaped’ LED Daytime Running Lamps that resemble Hyundai's logo.In the front, there is a lightbar that connects both the headlamps. At the rear, the tail lamp design is quite similar to the headlamp setup 
Hyundai says that the new Santa Fe packs in enough space for outdoor activities such as camping. The fully foldable second and third-row seats provide class-leading interior space. 
The interior design emphasizes horizontal and vertical lines, with an H-motif design applied to the dashboard and air vents to enhance the sense of airiness. Some of the features that Hyundai has revealed are a panoramic sunroof, dual wireless chargers, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a digital driver's display. 
The interior will get bright-coloured seats and headliner to open a sense of airiness. There will be soft-touch wood and Nappa leather seats that will add to the luxuriousness. 
Hyundai is using several sustainable materials. The suede headliner, car mats, and second-and third-row seatbacks are made from recycled plastic, while the crash pad and door trim covers are made from eco-friendly leatherette.
The 2024 Santa Fe looks a lot bolder than before. It comes with H-shaped elements in the interior as well as exterior,
Without a doubt, the biggest change in the 2024 Santa Fe is the new design. It is boxy, bold and demands attention on the road. Hyundai is using ‘H’-shaped lighting elements which we first saw on the recently launched Exter. The bonnet is now placed higher and the headlamps have an H-shape. On the side, there are 21-inch alloy wheels, large fenders with pronounced wheel arches and a lot of glass area. At the rear, the tailgate is now quite wide with horizontally stacked LED tail lamps that also form an H. Depending on the market, the Santa Fe will be offered in 10 or 11 colour shades.

Just like the exterior, the interior has been redesigned as well. It comes with vertical and horizontal elements to match the new exterior design. There are loads of features on offer such as dual wireless chargers, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment system, relaxation seats, automatic climate control, a digital centre mirror, OTA updates, digital key and ADAS. The interior features soft-touch materials all around which are made up of eco-friendly materials. Hyundai has also increased the length of the wheelbase which means there is more cabin space on offer. Apart from this, the second and third-row are fully foldable to create more space. The customers would be able to choose from five interior colour options.

Powering the 2024 Santa Fe will be a 2.5-litre turbocharged engine, a 2.5-litre naturally aspirated engine, a 1.6-litre turbocharged hybrid engine or a 1.6-litre turbocharged plug-in hybrid engine. The engine and gearbox configuration will change depending on the region the SUV is being sold.

