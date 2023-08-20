What's special about Hyundai Venue Knight Edition?

Recently launched Hyundai Knight Edition comes at a starting price of ₹10 lakh (ex-showroom)
The price goes up to ₹13.48 lakh (ex-showroom)
It is available in only three variants of the SUV
The Knight Edition gets a blacked out exterior
Black elements are applied on grille, roof rails, shark-fin antenna..
...outside rearview mirrors, skid plates and Hyundai logo
Few inserts on front and rear bumper, front wheels and roof rails are finished in brass
Interior gets an all-black theme with Brass coloured inserts
Feature additions include dualcam dash camera, auto-dimming IRVM