What's special about Hyundai Venue Knight Edition?

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Aug 20, 2023

Recently launched Hyundai Knight Edition comes at a starting price of 10 lakh (ex-showroom)

The price goes up to 13.48 lakh (ex-showroom)

 It is available in only three variants of the SUV

The Knight Edition gets a blacked out exterior

Black elements are applied on grille, roof rails, shark-fin antenna..

 ...outside rearview mirrors, skid plates and Hyundai logo

Few inserts on front and rear bumper, front wheels and roof rails are finished in brass

Interior gets an all-black theme with Brass coloured inserts

 Feature additions include dualcam dash camera, auto-dimming IRVM
