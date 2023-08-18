Hyundai Venue Knight Edition launched. Prices start at ₹10 lakh
Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has launched the Knight Edition of the Venue in the Indian market. This is the third Knight Edition from Hyundai after Creta and Alcazar. The special edition of the sub-4 metre SUV will be offered in three variants only. The prices start at ₹10 lakh and go up to ₹13.48 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.
The Venue Knight Edition gets cosmetic upgrades over the standard Venue.
First Published Date: 18 Aug 2023, 11:17 AM IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Editor's Pick
Shop Now