New Hyundai Creta Knight Edition launched in India at ₹13.51 lakh

The new Hyundai Creta Knight Edition comes out aesthetically enhanced alongside carrying several new features to make it distinctive against the standard model.

Hyundai Motor India on Tuesday announced the launch of the new Creta Knight edition with pricing starting at ₹135,1200 (ex-showroom). The Creta has been one of the most successful SUVs ever launched in the Indian market and the company hopes to boost the sales further with the new launch. The new Creta Knight Edition comes out aesthetically enhanced along with several new features to make it distinctive against the regular model.

The new special edition Hyundai Creta sports tweaked aesthetics in the form of black gloss colour application on the car's exteriors as well as interior layout. The front radiator grille black gloss as well as red highlights to add to its sporty appeal. Also, darker treatment has been added on to the car's front and rear skid plates, lightening arch C-Pillar garnish, side sill garnish, roof rails, outside rear view mirrors, shark fin antenna and tail lamp inserts (Black). In addition to that, it also gets a special Knight Edition Logo on the tailgate that delineates its character.

(Also Read: Maruti, Hyundai, Honda witness decline in wholesales in April)

Some of the key new features on the Knight Edition model include Smart Panoramic Sunroof, Trio beam LED Headlamps and Crescent glow LED DRL. Additionally, the new Creta Knight Edition also sports all black interiors with coloured AC vent inserts; coloured stitching/ piping for steering wheel and seats to add a sporty yet exclusive in cabin experience.

The new Hyundai Creta Knight Edition will be offered in new S+ trim (MT Only) as well as the fully loaded SX (O) trim (IVT/AT Only) available with 1.5 l MPi petrol and 1.5 l U2 CRDi diesel engine options.

The company has also informed about the multiple updates the new MY'22 Creta SUV will bring along. Some of the new features include Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (Highline) which will be standard across trims and glossy black centre console on SX (O) trims, along with introduction of new denim blue color. Also, Hyundai will roll out its iMT (Intelligent Manual Transmission) on the Creta 1.5 l Petrol S trim. The company added that the new MY'22 Creta 1.4 T-GDi with 7DCT will also be available on a new an S+ variant with multiple additional features over the S variant.

First Published Date: