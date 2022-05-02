Maruti, Hyundai, Honda witness decline in wholesales in April 

Carmakers such as Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai Motor reported a dip in vehicle dispatches from their factories in April due to production issues owed to supply chain challenges. This led to a dip in the wholesales of the leading carmakers last month. Whereas carmakers such as Tata Motors, Toyota Kirloskar Motor and Skoda Auto on the other hand witnessed a robust growth in vehicle dispatches last month.

Maruti Suzuki's domestic sales slipped 7 per cent to 1,32,248 units as against 1,42,454 units in April 2021. Sales of its mini cars, comprising Alto and S-Presso, fell 32 per cent to 17,137 units when compared to 25,041 in the same month last year.

Whereas in the compact car segment, sales of models such as Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno and Dzire slumped 18 per cent to 59,184 units against 72,318 in April 2021. The automaker stated that shortage of electronic components had a minor impact on the production of vehicles, mainly domestic models.

Hyundai Motor India too reported a 10 per cent dip in wholesales last month at 44,001 units as against 49,002 units in April 2021. Similarly, Honda Cars India also reported a 13 per cent year-on-year decline in domestic wholesales to 7,874 units for April. “The customer sentiment continues to show improvement and positivity, which is reflected in strong demand," the company's Director - Marketing and Sales, Yuichi Murata said.

MG Motor India's retail sales also declined 22 per cent to 2,008 units last month compared to 2,565 in April 2021. The production remained volatile and immensely impacted by the global supply chain constraints due to the sudden and new Covid-19 lockdowns in different parts of the world.

On the other hand, Tata Motors reported a 66 per cent increase in dispatches to dealers at 41,587 units last month as against 25,095 units in April 2021. Toyota Kirloskar Motor said its wholesales rose by 57 per cent in April to 15,085 units from 9,600 in the same month last year.

Skoda Auto India too said its sales surged by over five-fold in April at 5,152 units as compared to 961 units in April 2021, becoming its second-highest monthly sales ever.

First Published Date: