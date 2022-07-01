In pics: 2022 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder makes electrified debut

HT Auto
Bookings for 2022 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder have been opened online and at dealerships for a token amount of 25,000.
Updated on: 01 Jul 2022, 05:41 PM
Toyota Kirloskar India has taken the covers off the 2022 mid-size Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUV, that has been introduced as a fully hybrid model. It will come equipped with a Self Charging Strong Hybrid Electric Powertrain, or a Neo Drive powertrain setup.
The latest Toyota model features LED Project headlamps and twin-LED Daytime running lamp. Its lower grille boasts a trapezodial shape while the upper grille features chrome garnish.
The 2022 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder features an LED tail lamp. It will be offered in seven mono-tone and four dual-tone shades.
The 2022 Hyryder rides on R'17 alloy wheels. The model will be built at the company's Bidadi plant in Karnataka.
On the inside, the 2022 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder will come with many segment-first features such as a panoramic sunroof, Heads-Up Display, wireless charger, 360-degree camera, a nine-inch Smart Play cast and over 55 connected features. 
The Self Charging Strong Hybrid Electric Powertrain of the 2022 Toyota Urbain Cruiser Hyryder will feature a 1.5-litre engine with Toyota Hybrid System (THS) and e-drive transmission, delivering an output of 68kW and torque of 122 Nm. The Neo Drive powertrain gets 1.5-litre K-Series engine with Integrated Starter Generator (ISG) tech, churning out 75kW of power and 135 Nm of torque.
Safety features on board 2022 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder include six airbags, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brake Force, Cruise Control, Hill Hold Control, Advanced Body Structure, Rear three-point seatbelt, among others.
