In pics: 2022 BMW X4 facelift SUV launched in two variants
2022 BMW X4 facelift SUV is the second big launch from the German carmaker this year. The new X4 will take on rivals like Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe here.
By :
HT Auto Desk
Updated on :
10 Mar 2022, 01:51 PM
1/6
BMW India has launched the 2022 X4 facelift SUV in the country at a starting price of ₹70.50 lakh (ex-showroom). It has been launched in two variants, and the price of the xDrive30d variant goes up to ₹72.50 lakh (ex-showroom).
2/6
New BMW X4 will be made available in both petrol and diesel variants, and will be manufactured at the carmaker's facility near Chennai.
3/6
2022 BMW X4 comes with several design and feature updates including a new BMW kidney grille with all-black mesh-inserts and frame finished in M High Gloss Shadow line, thin adaptive LED headlights and redesigned front apron.
4/6
2022 BMW X4 SUV sits on a set of 20-inch light M alloy wheels double spoke with M Sport Brakes and red calipers. These wheels make the new X4 appear sportier.
5/6
The 2022 BMW X4 SUV will be available in two exterior colour options, including Black Sapphire and M Brooklyn Grey metallic. The interior of the SUV will match these colours with Leather Vernasca upholstery with black stitching.
6/6
The BMW X4 xDrive30i petrol variant can churn out an output of 252 hp and maximum torque of 350 Nm. It is capable of accelerating from zero to 100 kmph in just 6.6 seconds. The xDrive30d diesel is capable of producing output of 265 hp and a maximum torque of 620 Nm, and can accelerate from zero to 100 kmph in just 5.8 seconds.
First Published Date:
10 Mar 2022, 01:51 PM IST