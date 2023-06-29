Maruti Invicto to Harley Davidson X440: SUVs and bikes to launch in India next week

At least two SUVs and two motorcycles are scheduled for India debut in first week of July
On July 4, Kia will introduce the new generations Seltos SUV in India
Besides other changes, the Seltos will get ADAS technology for the first time
On the same day, Harley Davidson will debut the X440 motorcycle in India
It is the first motorcycle to be jointly developed by Harley and its India partner Hero MotoCorp
On July 5, Maruti Suzuki will take the covers off the Invicto premium MPV
The hybrid MPV will be based on Toyota Innova HyCross, and positioned above the XL6
July 5 will also see Triump and Bajaj's first jointly developed bike Speed 400 make India debut
The bike will make debut along with the Scrambler 400 X motorcycle