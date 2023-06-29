Maruti Invicto to Harley Davidson X440: SUVs and bikes to launch in India next week

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jun 29, 2023

At least two SUVs and two motorcycles are scheduled for India debut in first week of July

On July 4, Kia will introduce the new generations Seltos SUV in India

Besides other changes, the Seltos will get ADAS technology for the first time

On the same day, Harley Davidson will debut the X440 motorcycle in India

 Check product page

It is the first motorcycle to be jointly developed by Harley and its India partner Hero MotoCorp

On July 5, Maruti Suzuki will take the covers off the Invicto premium MPV

The hybrid MPV will be based on Toyota Innova HyCross, and positioned above the XL6

July 5 will also see Triump and Bajaj's first jointly developed bike Speed 400 make India debut

The bike will make debut along with the Scrambler 400 X motorcycle
There are several other cars set to be launched in India in July. Check out
Click Here