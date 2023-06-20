HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Top Cars Coming In July 2023: Maruti Suzuki Invicto, Hyundai Exter And Kia Seltos Facelift

From Maruti Suzuki Invicto to Hyundai Exter: Top cars coming in July 2023

Indian automotive industry is ready to witness the arrival of three new cars in July 2023, which will include the Maruti Suzuki's new premium MPV Invicto, Hyundai's upcoming SUV Exter and a facelift version of the much popular Kia Seltos SUV. All these cars are going to be unique in their own style. Clearly, July 2023 is going to be an exciting time for the Indian automotive industry.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 20 Jun 2023, 09:54 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
July 2023 will witness the arrival of three exciting cars in the Indian market, which are the Maruti Suzuki Invicto, Hyundai Exter and Kia Seltos facelift.
July 2023 will witness the arrival of three exciting cars in the Indian market, which are the Maruti Suzuki Invicto, Hyundai Exter and Kia Seltos facelift.

Maruti Suzuki Invicto is going to be the new flagship model for the brand and will be sold through the premium Nexa retail network. Hyundai Exter comes as a completely new model for the brand and it gets a fresh design philosophy, loaded with advanced features and more than 60 connected features. The Kia Seltos, which has been the first and most popular model from the South Korean brand in India, will receive a major facelifted iteration.

Also Read : Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV to be the next big launch in India: Key facts and expectations

Before the two fresh car models and the facelift versions of the Kia Seltos hit the Indian industry, here is a quick look at what we know so far about them.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Maruti Suzuki Invicto (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki Invicto
₹25 - 30 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Explore your Vehicle
Kia Sportage (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Kia Sportage
Prices are currently unavailable
View Details
Tata Sierra Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Sierra Ev
₹25 - 30 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Kia Sorento (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Kia Sorento
₹25 - 30 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Nissan Qashqai (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Nissan Qashqai
₹25 - 30 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Nissan X-trail (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Nissan X-trail
₹26 - 32 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details

Maruti Suzuki Invicto

Maruti Suzuki Invicto is a premium MPV, based on the Toyota Innova Hycross. It comes as part of the Suzuki-Toyota global partnership, under which Toyota has launched the Glanza and Urban Cruiser Hyryder, which are based on the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Grand Vitara, respectively. The Invicto will be the first model from Maruti Suzuki to come based on any Toyota car. Maruti Suzuki Invicto's bookings have already commenced across India. It is slated to debut on July 5. It could come available in two different powertrain options: 2.0-litre petrol and 2.0-litre hybrid. Expect it to be priced between 18.55 lakh and 30 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hyundai Exter

Hyundai Exter will break cover in India on July 10 and upon launch, it will compete with rivals like Tata Punch, Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Maruti Suzuki Fronx, Renault Kiger, Citroen C3, Nissan Magnite. The SUV gets a very distinctive and radical design compared to the other Hyundai cars available in India currently. Among a wide range of features, it will have an eight-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system and an advanced digital instrument cluster with a 4.2-inch colour TFT MID. Other features will include a sunroof, more than 60 connected features, dashcam.

Kia Seltos facelift

Kia Seltos facelift has already debuted in global markets. The updated version of the popular SUV is ready to make its India debut on July 4. The upcoming Kia Seltos facelift is expected to come with a revised front profile carrying a redesigned radiator grille and updated LED headlamps with integrated LED daytime running lights. Also, there would be updates at the rear in the guise of refreshed LED taillights. The SUV could come carrying an updated large touchscreen infotainment system, and sleeker AC vents among other interior changes.

First Published Date: 20 Jun 2023, 09:54 AM IST
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing…
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
19% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g,Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 324 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
8% OFF
Pidilite WD-40, Multipurpose Car care Spray, 420ml Rust Remover, Lubricant, Stain Remover, Powerful Chimney Cleaner, Degreaser, and Bike Chain Cleaner & Chain Lube (341g)
Rs. 345 Rs. 375
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city