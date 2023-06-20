From Maruti Suzuki Invicto to Hyundai Exter: Top cars coming in July 2023

Indian automotive industry is ready to witness the arrival of three new cars in July 2023, which will include the Maruti Suzuki's new premium MPV Invicto, Hyundai's upcoming SUV Exter and a facelift version of the much popular Kia Seltos SUV. All these cars are going to be unique in their own style. Clearly, July 2023 is going to be an exciting time for the Indian automotive industry.

Maruti Suzuki Invicto is going to be the new flagship model for the brand and will be sold through the premium Nexa retail network. Hyundai Exter comes as a completely new model for the brand and it gets a fresh design philosophy, loaded with advanced features and more than 60 connected features. The Kia Seltos, which has been the first and most popular model from the South Korean brand in India, will receive a major facelifted iteration.

Before the two fresh car models and the facelift versions of the Kia Seltos hit the Indian industry, here is a quick look at what we know so far about them.

Maruti Suzuki Invicto

Maruti Suzuki Invicto is a premium MPV, based on the Toyota Innova Hycross. It comes as part of the Suzuki-Toyota global partnership, under which Toyota has launched the Glanza and Urban Cruiser Hyryder, which are based on the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Grand Vitara, respectively. The Invicto will be the first model from Maruti Suzuki to come based on any Toyota car. Maruti Suzuki Invicto's bookings have already commenced across India. It is slated to debut on July 5. It could come available in two different powertrain options: 2.0-litre petrol and 2.0-litre hybrid. Expect it to be priced between ₹18.55 lakh and ₹30 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hyundai Exter

Hyundai Exter will break cover in India on July 10 and upon launch, it will compete with rivals like Tata Punch, Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Maruti Suzuki Fronx, Renault Kiger, Citroen C3, Nissan Magnite. The SUV gets a very distinctive and radical design compared to the other Hyundai cars available in India currently. Among a wide range of features, it will have an eight-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system and an advanced digital instrument cluster with a 4.2-inch colour TFT MID. Other features will include a sunroof, more than 60 connected features, dashcam.

Kia Seltos facelift

Kia Seltos facelift has already debuted in global markets. The updated version of the popular SUV is ready to make its India debut on July 4. The upcoming Kia Seltos facelift is expected to come with a revised front profile carrying a redesigned radiator grille and updated LED headlamps with integrated LED daytime running lights. Also, there would be updates at the rear in the guise of refreshed LED taillights. The SUV could come carrying an updated large touchscreen infotainment system, and sleeker AC vents among other interior changes.

