HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Kia Seltos Facelift To Be Unveiled On July 4: Here's What's Expected

Kia Seltos facelift to be unveiled on July 4: Here's what's expected

Kia India is set to unveil the facelift version of the Seltos SUV in the market on July 4. The company had launched a facelift version in its home base Korea about a year ago. The India-spec facelift model is expected to borrow from it, getting minor updates on the front fascia with a modified grille and redesigned lights. Its rear profiled too is expected to get fresh design updates with Carens-like lights and updates to bumper. The major upgrade is expected to be inclusion of the ADAS or the advanced driver assistance system on the model.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Written By: Deepika Agrawal
| Updated on: 19 Jun 2023, 17:29 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Kia Seltos facelift model in its home base Korea in July 22.
Kia Seltos facelift model in its home base Korea in July 22.

Kis Seltos was the first model from the brand in India when it started its operations in the country. It has sold more than five lakh units of the SUV here since its launch in August of 2019. This will be the first major upgrade on the SUV, which has been the brand's best-selling model here, in four years. Seltos has contributed 55 per cent to Kia's overall sales in India.

Also Read : Honda Elevate vs Kia Seltos: Which SUV would you choose?

Expected exterior design:

Facelift Kia Seltos is expected to get a revised grille, which will be much larger than the one on the current model. There will be an all-new headlamp assembly as well as redesigned LED Daytime Running Lamps. The bumper is expected to get new fog lamp housings, mounted with an ADAS module. At the rear, the tail lights are expected to be redesigned, with a new LED light bar connecting the tail-lamps.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Kia Seltos Facelift (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Kia Seltos Facelift
₹11 - 19 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Explore your Vehicle
Mg Baojun 510 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mg Baojun 510
₹11 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Volkswagen Virtus (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Virtus
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 19.4 kmpl
₹ 11.21 - 17.91 Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Xl6
₹ 11.29 - 14.55 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Honda City (HT Auto photo)
Honda City
₹ 11.49 - 15.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Citroen Ec3 (HT Auto photo)
Citroen Ec3
₹ 11.5 - 12.43 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Expected interior changes:

The facelift version of Seltos is expected to come with a new twin-screen layout with a digital instrument cluster. Expect the model to come with slightly slimmer central AC vents placed under the infotainment system while the HVAC controls are also expected to get a new look. Another major upgrade could be the inclusion of a panoramic sunroof, which is not available even on the top-spec variant of the current model.

Expected Safety features:

The biggest addition to the facelift Seltos will be the ADAS or the advanced driver assistance system, which will make it the first vehicle from the brand in India to come with this safety suite. The SUV will also come equipped with six airbags as standard and safety features like hill-assist control, and vehicle stability management, among others.

Expected engine upgrade:

Expect the latest Seltos to source power from a re-introduced turbo-petrol engine in 1.5-litre unit, delivering 160 hp of power and 253 Nm of torque. The same engine is on duty on the Carens, Hyundai Alcazar and Verna. The model will continue being offered with the 1.5-litre petrol engine and 1.5-litre diesel unit.

First Published Date: 19 Jun 2023, 17:02 PM IST
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing…
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
19% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g,Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 324 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
8% OFF
Pidilite WD-40, Multipurpose Car care Spray, 420ml Rust Remover, Lubricant, Stain Remover, Powerful Chimney Cleaner, Degreaser, and Bike Chain Cleaner & Chain Lube (341g)
Rs. 345 Rs. 375
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city