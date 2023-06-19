Kia Seltos facelift to be unveiled on July 4: Here's what's expected

Kia India is set to unveil the facelift version of the Seltos SUV in the market on July 4. The company had launched a facelift version in its home base Korea about a year ago. The India-spec facelift model is expected to borrow from it, getting minor updates on the front fascia with a modified grille and redesigned lights. Its rear profiled too is expected to get fresh design updates with Carens-like lights and updates to bumper. The major upgrade is expected to be inclusion of the ADAS or the advanced driver assistance system on the model.

Kis Seltos was the first model from the brand in India when it started its operations in the country. It has sold more than five lakh units of the SUV here since its launch in August of 2019. This will be the first major upgrade on the SUV, which has been the brand's best-selling model here, in four years. Seltos has contributed 55 per cent to Kia's overall sales in India.

Expected exterior design:

Facelift Kia Seltos is expected to get a revised grille, which will be much larger than the one on the current model. There will be an all-new headlamp assembly as well as redesigned LED Daytime Running Lamps. The bumper is expected to get new fog lamp housings, mounted with an ADAS module. At the rear, the tail lights are expected to be redesigned, with a new LED light bar connecting the tail-lamps.

Expected interior changes:

The facelift version of Seltos is expected to come with a new twin-screen layout with a digital instrument cluster. Expect the model to come with slightly slimmer central AC vents placed under the infotainment system while the HVAC controls are also expected to get a new look. Another major upgrade could be the inclusion of a panoramic sunroof, which is not available even on the top-spec variant of the current model.

Expected Safety features:

The biggest addition to the facelift Seltos will be the ADAS or the advanced driver assistance system, which will make it the first vehicle from the brand in India to come with this safety suite. The SUV will also come equipped with six airbags as standard and safety features like hill-assist control, and vehicle stability management, among others.

Expected engine upgrade:

Expect the latest Seltos to source power from a re-introduced turbo-petrol engine in 1.5-litre unit, delivering 160 hp of power and 253 Nm of torque. The same engine is on duty on the Carens, Hyundai Alcazar and Verna. The model will continue being offered with the 1.5-litre petrol engine and 1.5-litre diesel unit.

