Kia Seltos finds five lakh homes in India in four years

Published Jun 07, 2023

Seltos SUV contributes 55 per cent to Kia's overall sales in India

Seltos is manufactured in Kia's Anantapur facility in Andhra Pradesh

 It is the highest exported model from Kia for overseas markets

Kia has exported more than 1.35 lakh units of Seltos from India

 Check product page

 It has exported the SUV to around 100 countries from here

Seltos continues to sell an average monthly over 9,000 units

The model has been updated with BS6 Phase 2 emission norms

 The new Seltos now comes at a starting price of 10.89 lakh (ex-showroom)

 Kia is expected to launch the facelift version of the Seltos in India soon
