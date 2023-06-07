Kia Seltos finds five lakh homes in India in four years

Seltos SUV contributes 55 per cent to Kia's overall sales in India
Seltos is manufactured in Kia's Anantapur facility in Andhra Pradesh
It is the highest exported model from Kia for overseas markets
Kia has exported more than 1.35 lakh units of Seltos from India
It has exported the SUV to around 100 countries from here
Seltos continues to sell an average monthly over 9,000 units
The model has been updated with BS6 Phase 2 emission norms
The new Seltos now comes at a starting price of ₹10.89 lakh (ex-showroom)
Kia is expected to launch the facelift version of the Seltos in India soon