Honda Elevate vs Kia Seltos: Which SUV would you choose?

Honda has unveiled its new Elevate SUV with a boxy and bold stance
The model is scheduled for a launch during the festive season
It rivals the likes of Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta and Maruti Grand Vitara
Kia Seltos is slightly longer and wider than Honda Elevate, while the latter comes taller
Honda Elevate has a longer wheelbase and better space at the back
The SUV also has higher ground clearance
Honda Elevate SUV has been introduced with a single powertrain option
It is the same that works under the hood of Honda City
Kia Seltos is also available with a 1.5-litre petrol engine