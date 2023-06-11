Honda Elevate vs Kia Seltos: Which SUV would you choose?

Published Jun 11, 2023

Honda has unveiled its new Elevate SUV with a boxy and bold stance

The model is scheduled for a launch during the festive season

It rivals the likes of Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta and Maruti Grand Vitara

Kia Seltos is slightly longer and wider than Honda Elevate, while the latter comes taller

Honda Elevate has a longer wheelbase and better space at the back 

The SUV also has higher ground clearance

 Honda Elevate SUV has been introduced with a single powertrain option

It is the same that works under the hood of Honda City 

 Kia Seltos is also available with a 1.5-litre petrol engine
It is good for kicking out 115 hp of peak power and 144 Nm of maximum torque. For more...
