Honda Elevate vs Kia Seltos: Specs comparison

Honda Cars India has finally introduced its much-awaited SUV Elevate in the country, which comes with a masculine shape and boxy shape. The Japanese car brand is relying heavily on Elevate to elevate its sales performance in the country, considering the trend that SUVs and crossovers in the country are witnessing an all-time high demand from consumers. The Honda Elevate is also one of the five SUVs the car manufacturer has planned to launch in India by 2030 .

Unveiled on June 6, the Honda Elevate SUV will be available for booking from July this year, and the launch is scheduled for later during the festive season, as the automaker has revealed. Upon launch, the car will compete with some tough rivals, including Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos.

Here is a spec-sheet-based comparison between the Honda Elevate and Kia Seltos.

Honda Elevate vs Kia Seltos: Dimension

Dimensionally, the Honda Elevate SUV measures 4,312 mm in length, 1,790 mm in width, and 1,650 mm in height. It also has a wheelbase of 2,650 mm and a ground clearance of 220 mm. Honda Elevate comes with a 458-litre boot space.

On the other hand, the Kia Seltos SUV measures 4,315 mm in length, 1,800 mm in width and 1,645 mm in height. This SUV has 2,610 mm of wheelbase and 190 mm of ground clearance. Kia Seltos has a boot space of 433 litres.

This means the Kia Seltos is slightly longer and wider than Honda Elevate, while the latter comes taller than the Kia SUV. Also, the Honda Elevate has a longer wheelbase, better space at the back and higher ground clearance as well.

Honda Elevate vs Kia Seltos: Powertrain

The Honda Elevate SUV has been introduced with a single powertrain option. It gets a 1.5-litre DOHC i-VTEC petrol engine with a six-speed manual gearbox and a CVT as an option. This engine is good for churning 121 hp of peak power and 145 Nm of maximum torque. This petrol engine is the same one that works under the hood of the Honda City midsize sedan.

The Kia Seltos is also available with a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. This engine is good for kicking out 115 hp of peak power and 144 Nm of maximum torque. Transmission options for this SUV include a six-speed manual gearbox and a CVT.

