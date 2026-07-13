If I were buying the Tata Nexon, this is the variant I would pick

The compact SUV segment has become the go-to choice for a wide range of buyers in India. For many, it is the first step up from a premium hatchback, while for others, it is their first new car altogether. That has made the segment one of the most fiercely contested in the country, with manufacturers packing their offerings with features, multiple powertrain options and aggressive pricing to stand out.

Among the strongest performers in this space is the Tata Nexon. Consistently ranked among India's best-selling compact SUVs, it has earned a reputation for its safety credentials, broad range of variants and the flexibility of offering petrol, diesel and CNG powertrains. With prices starting at ₹7.36 lakh (ex-showroom) and going up to ₹14.22 lakh (ex-showroom), the Nexon offers something for almost every type of buyer. But if I were buying one today, there is one variant that stands out as the smartest choice:

Tata Nexon Pure+ PS

The Nexon Pure+ PS sits in the part of the range where value and features come together most convincingly. Priced at ₹9.59 lakh ex-showroom, it adds some of the desirable features without pushing the SUV into the expensive price band of above ₹10 lakh.

For many buyers, that makes it the most balanced pick in the line-up. In this trim, it gets useful equipment that improves day-to-day ownership. The Pure+ PS comes with a voice-controlled panoramic sunroof, remote open and close through the app, auto-folding ORVMs, rain-sensing wipers and cruise control. The basics are taken care of here.

However, for those who want even more can shift to the next variant, which adds features like a 360-degree surround-view system, 16-inch alloy wheels, push-button start, automatic climate control, USB charging ports type A and C, cooled glovebox and a touch-based control panel. But the price for this variant is higher at ₹9.99 lakh ex-showroom.

Also Read : Tata Nexon Pure+ PS launched at ₹9.59 lakh with panoramic sunroof

What drivetrain options are available?

For most private buyers, the 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine is the best match for the Nexon. It makes 118.27 bhp at 5,500 rpm and 170 Nm of torque between 1,750 rpm and 4,000 rpm. Tata offers it with multiple gearbox choices across the range, but the manual version keeps the package simple and price-friendly.

The diesel option is stronger in torque. The 1.5-litre engine develops 113.31 bhp at 3,750 rpm and 260 Nm between 1,500 rpm and 2,750 rpm. Meanwhile, the CNG version uses the same 1.2-litre turbo-petrol setup and produces 73.5 kW in CNG mode with 170 Nm of torque while saving you some on running costs.

Also Read : Skoda Kylaq vs Tata Nexon spec comparison: engine, features, price

Why it makes sense

The Nexon’s strength lies in how Tata has spread features across the range. The Pure+ PS is the trim that feels most rounded because it offers enough equipment to feel special while avoiding the steep price jump that comes with the higher variants. This trim is the one that should satisfy both the head and the heart. For buyers who want a well-equipped Nexon without overpaying, this is the variant that makes the strongest case.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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