Hyundai Venue N-Line to be offered in four variants and two dual-tone options

Hyundai will launch the Venue N-Line, its second performance model in India after the i20 N-Line, next month. The Venue N-Line is based on the new generation of the sub-compact SUV launched last month.

Hyundai is all geared up to bring in the second N-Line model to India. The Venue N-Line is going to hit the Indian markets on September 6. The carmaker has already started taking bookings for the Venue N-Line, second such model after the launch of the i20 N-Line in 2021. Ahead of the official price announcement and other details, variants, exterior colour scheme and powertrain options for the Venue N-Line has been confirmed.

According to the official Hyundai website, the Venue N-Line will be broadly offered in four variants. These include the single tone and dual tone options for the N6 trim and similar variants for the top-spec N8 trim.

Hyundai will offer the Venue N-Line with the same 7-speed DCT transmission unit that it uses in the i20 N-Line and some other models. Unlike the i20 N-Line or the standard variants for Venue, the N-Line version of the SUV will not be offered with the iMT transmission unit.

Under the hood, the Venue N-Line will be powered by the 1.0-litre 3 Cylinders Inline DOHC petrol engine. This is the same unit that powers the i20 N-Line hatchback too. The engine is capable of churning out 118 bhp of maximum power and 172 Nm of peak torque. However, the power output is likely to vary slightly for the Venue N-Line.

Hyundai Venue N-Line will be offered with two single exterior colour options which include Polar White and Shadow Gray. There will be two dual-tone exterior colour options which include combinations of Polar White with Phantom Black roof and Thunder Blue with black roof. The Thunder Blue colour option will not be available in single tone.

In terms of design, the Hyundai Venue N-Line will sport red accents all around to make it stand apart from the standard versions. The new generation Hyundai Venue sub-compact SUV was launched earlier last month at a starting price of ₹7.53 lakh. Expect the Venue N-Line models to cost at least ₹1 lakh more than the standard variants.

