Hyundai has confirmed its Kona SUV will now come with its high-performance N range as well. The Hyundai Kona N model is set to be the first high-performance SUV for the Korean carmaker.

"We’re excited to expand the recipe for success we’ve developed with the i30 N and, most recently, with the i20 N to one of our most popular SUVs on the market today: Kona," said Andreas-Christoph Hofmann, Vice President of Marketing & Product at Hyundai Motor Europe. He added, "The addition of KONA to the N family will bring our high-performance brand to the next level."

The all-new Kona N will have an eight-speed wet dual-clutch transmission called the N DCT. The gearbox is mated to a 2.0 Turbo engine. The Hyundai Kona N will be equipped with high-performance driving features such as Launch Control, just like other N models from the Korean carmaker.

"The all-new KONA N is the first ‘hot SUV’ from the N brand," said Till Wartenberg, Vice President and Head of N Brand Management and Motorsport Sub-division at Hyundai Motor Company. "As a ‘hot SUV’, it will have plenty of versatility as well as the driving pleasure like any other N vehicle. N-thusiasts will enjoy taking this car anywhere; from road to the track," Wartenberg added.

Hyundai is planning to expand its N brand line-up this year. The high-performance N brand already has cars like the i30 N and the i20 N.