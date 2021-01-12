In pics: All-new Kona N set to be first high-performance SUV from Hyundai 5 Photos . Updated: 12 Jan 2021, 05:04 PM IST HT Auto Desk Hyundai aims to expand the offerings of its N brand this year. 1/5Hyundai has confirmed that its Kona SUV will now come with its high-performance N range as well, becoming the first high-performance SUV for the Korean carmaker. 2/5The all-new Kona N will have an eight-speed wet dual-clutch transmission called the N DCT. The gearbox will be mated to a 2.0 Turbo engine. 3/5Just like other N models, Hyundai Kona N will be equipped with high-performance driving features such as Launch Control. 4/5As a hot SUV, it will have plenty of versatility as well as the driving pleasure like any other N vehicle. 5/5Hyundai is planning to expand its N brand line-up this year. The high-performance N brand already has cars like the i30 N and the i20 N.