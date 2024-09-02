Hyundai Alcazar new vs old: Key changes in a nutshell

Copyright © HT Media Limited
Hyundai Alcazar has been one of the premium SUV in the Indian market, for the buyers who seek more space and comfort and better features over the Creta. The bigger sibling of Hyundai Creta is now ready to receive a facelift, which will go on sale from September 9, 2024. The Hyundai Alcazar facelift comes with a plethora of changes across exterior and inside the cabin, as the South Korean carmaker has already teased.
The Hyundai Alcazar facelift comes incorporating various updates which are in line with the new Hyundai Creta, which received a host of changes via a major facelift in January this year. Hyundai is expecting a sales boost in its passenger vehicles during the upcoming festive season after seeing a sales slump in the recent times and the Alcazar facelift is likely to play a crucial role in that strategy.
Here is a quick and comprehensive look at the major changes the Hyundai Alcazar facelift comes incorporating compared to the outgoing pre-facelift version of the SUV.
The Hyundai Alcazar facelift comes with a significantly updated exterior compared to the outgoing model. The front profile now features a flat and rectangular grille, H-shaped LED daytime running lights paired with a glowing LED strip between, which are influenced by the new Hyundai Creta. The headlight design too has been taken from the current Creta. Other design changes include redesigned bumper sporting an eyebrow-shaped skid plate. New design alloy wheels and updated connected LED tail lights are among other changes, whole the roof spoiler now comes with a revamped appearance. The rear bumper gets a silver skid plate.
The Hyundai Alcazar facelift received some crucial interior upgrades over the current model. It gets a new dashboard layout, which incorporates a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system that stands side by side a 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster. The SUV's cabin sports a dual-tone theme which carries new shades such as Noble Brown and Haze Navy. The second-row seats' headrests now come more prominent and gets foldable extension, while the fixed centre console between the captain seats come removed to make more space. Moving to the third-row, which has become more accessible in the Alcazar facelift, individual armrests are there. All the six-seater trims of the SUV come with ventilated individual seats for third-row, while the seven-seater variant gets this feature only for front row. Among other features, the SUV gets a wireless and USB charging pad, repositioned behind the back of the front row's armrest. The front row seats get electronic adjustability with memory function.
While the exterior and interior have received a plethora of design and feature updates, powertrain of the Hyundai Alcazar facelift remains unchanged. The SUV continues to offer the 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine that produces 157.81 bhp peak power and 253 Nm maximum torque. This engine is available with a six-speed manual gearbox or a seven-speed DCT. The diesel variant gets a 1.5-litre engine, churning out 114.41 bhp power and 250 Nm torque. The diesel engine is coupled to either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission.
