Hyundai Alcazar Facelift is here with a rugged new exterior. Check it out

Hyundai has pulled the wraps off the Alcazar facelift that not only gets a premium appearance but also looks more rugged than before
The Alcazar facelift gets a comprehensive update. The new H-shaped LED DRLs are connected by a light bar with a rectangular grille
The front bumper has a faux skid plate that adds more muscle to the front styling and larger air vents
The muscular look continues with flared wheel arches that incorporate the new alloy wheels and roof rails
The rear is inspired by bigger Hyundai SUVs sold overseas. The vertical LED taillights with a light bar in the centre and squared bumper add to the imposing stance
The new Alcazar will arrive in 4 trims - Executive, Prestige, Platinum and Signature
Hyundai says it will feature duals screens, a panoramic sunroof, 360-degree cameras, ADAS, wiress charging and more
Engine options will include the 1.5-litre petrol and diesel with manual and automatic transmission choices
Bookings for the new Alcazar facelift have commenced for ₹25,000 with the launch slated on September 9