Looking for essential gadgets for your car? Here are gadgets to look for

Manufacturers are nowadays packing in more and more features into the cars, reducing the need for the average car owner to purchase aftermarket accessories. Most modern cars come with a wide range of features that cover each and every single need that may arise during the entire ownership period. Nevertheless, car owners will always find themselves in need of some aftermarket gadget that the manufacturer has not thought of providing.
Manufacturers will dedicate certain features and accessories to specific variants, and most of the features that everyone requires are generally limited to these premium variants that cost much higher than the base models. While there can be good reason for making such features come as standard on the base models, it is quite unlikely that manufacturers will do so.
As a result, car owners will often have to turn to the aftermarket to get their hands on what they require. We have put together a list of five such aftermarket gadgets and accessories that can greatly improve a driver’s quality of life:
Dash cams are one of those gadgets that you can simply set and forget, and before you know it, they prove to be useful in a myriad of ways. Whether you are trying to prove to the insurance company that your accident was not your fault or if you need to make a short and sweet montage of your next roadtrip, dashcams can do it all. Nowadays, most dash cams record high quality footage up to 4k resolution and have built-in WiFi through which you can connect your phone to access or transfer footage. Many dash cams come with both front and rear camera modules and can be very easy to remove with magnetic mounts.
The best way to conveniently view your navigation app without having to make permanent changes to the cabin is to install a magnetic phone mount. These can be fixed onto the AC vents, thereby keeping your phone cooled and stable when driving. This accessory can be swivelled all around to provide for heightened visibility, and most come with super strong magnetic mounts
Cars can often get slow punctures that leak air in such fashion that it is almost unperceivable to even the most experienced drivers. It is additionally important to keep track of your dwindling tyre pressure figures when going on a long distance trip to have a correct estimate of when you need to pull up at a repair shop or a fuel pump. A tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) is useful in such situations and helps you as a driver to be on top of whatever issue may arise. These systems help in the early detection of leaks by sending out an alert if the pressure falls below a certain threshold. With this, you can ensure your tyres stay within the recommended range of air pressure, thereby maintaining mileage and lifespan.
If you have a TPMS installed in your vehicle, the next most obvious thing you can buy is a smart tyre inflator. When stuck in the middle of nowhere with absolutely no mechanic or fuel pump in sight, a handful of numbers that show the declining air pressure in your tyres will only worsen your mental state. A smart tyre inflator can be of great use and take most of the workload off your shoulders. If you are facing a slow leak in one of your tyres, you can simply park the car, plug the leak, and have the inflator take over readjusting the air pressure to your desired level. While such a gadget can become quite expensive, they are very much worth the investment for the quality of life they bring.
Being stranded on the side of the road due to your car’s dead battery is fairly commonplace and is almost considered to be a rite of passage for all drivers. Portable battery jump starters ensure that it does not have to be so and can end up saving your time by a significant margin. These jump starters can not only bring your car back to life but can also charge your smartphone and other electronic devices. These store a considerable amount of energy and come built with the two clamps that go on the battery intervals. Most portable jump starters are capable of jump starting the car’s 12-volt outlets for 20 times.
