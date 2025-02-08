Government relaxes norms to import classic cars 50 years and older in India

In what’s a major win for auto enthusiasts, the Indian government has made amendments to the vintage car import policy allowing the import of classic cars that are 50 years and older. The previous rules only allowed cars built before 1950 to be imported into India. However, the latest revision makes cars built up to 1975 eligible for a licence-free import. The 50-year limit is on a rolling basis, which means cars built up to 1976 will be eligible next year, and so forth.

Vehicles built up to 1975 now allowed for import

The new regulations make importing and owning a vintage car much easier than before. Cars from brands like Jaguar, BMW, Porsche, Ford, Chevrolet, and more, can now be imported in a much simplified process. Under the new regulations, the age of the vehicle will be determined based on the date of first registration at the time of its initial sale.

That said, users will have to shell out a hefty customs duty, GST and other related charges, to the tune of about 250 per cent of the invoice value of the vehicle to import the vintage wheels. Moreover, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade prohibits the resale of these imported vintage cars in the domestic market. The vintage cars can only be imported for personal use and must comply with the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, and the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989.

The move is certainly a big plus for auto enthusiasts and will also open more opportunities for vintage vehicle restorations. Which car would you like to import? Do let us know.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: