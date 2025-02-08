LIVE UPDATES
Latest Car and Bike News Live Updates Today February 8, 2025: Aprilia Tuono 457 design patent filed, will launch soon
Latest news on February 8, 2025: The Aprilia Tuono 457 loses the fairing in favour of a lighter kerb weight and a more upright and comfortable riding position
08 Feb 2025, 09:35 AM IST
Bike News News Live Updates: Aprilia Tuono 457 design patent filed, will launch soon
- Aprilia Tuono 457 will share its underpinnings with the RS 457.
08 Feb 2025, 09:11 AM IST
Auto News News Live Updates: Auto industry: Lower interest rates and taxes to encourage 2-wheeler and small car demand
- RBI's recent repo rate cut to 6.25 per cent is projected to enhance consumer demand in the auto sector, particularly in price-sensitive segments.
08 Feb 2025, 07:03 AM IST
Auto News News Live Updates: Joy e-bike achieves sales figures of 3,830 electric two-wheelers in January 2025
- Joy e-bike reported a sales increase of 18.76 per cent when compared to the sales figure of January 2024.
08 Feb 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Auto News News Live Updates: Auto recap, Feb 7th: Hyundai Aura and Exter gets new variants and features, Kawasaki discounts and more
- Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
First Published Date: 08 Feb 2025, 07:00 AM IST