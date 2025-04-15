HT Auto
Mahindra Thar 3-Door
UPCOMING

MAHINDRA Thar 3-Door

Exp. Launch on 15 Apr 2025
12 - 15 Lakhs*Expected price
Thar 3-Door Expected Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 1498.0 cc

Thar 3-Door: 1497.0 cc

About Mahindra Thar 3-Door

Thar 3-Door Launch Date

The Mahindra Thar 3-Door is expected to launch on 15th Apr 2025.

Thar 3-Door Launch Price

It is expected to launch with a price of ₹12 - 15 Lakhs*.

Specs and Features

The Mahindra Thar 3-Door is expected to be laced with the following specifications and features:

• Engine: 1497 cc
• Transmission: Manual
• FuelType: Petrol

Thar 3-Door Rivals

Mahindra Thar, Honda Elevate, Tata Blackbird, Hyundai Creta and Volkswagen Taigun are sought to be the major rivals to Mahindra Thar 3-Door.

Mahindra Thar 3-Door Alternatives

Mahindra Thar

Mahindra Thar

11.5 - 17.6 Lakhs
Honda Elevate

Honda Elevate

11.91 - 16.93 Lakhs
UPCOMING
Tata Blackbird

Tata Blackbird

10 - 16.5 Lakhs
Hyundai Creta

Hyundai Creta

11.11 - 20.42 Lakhs
Volkswagen Taigun

Volkswagen Taigun

11.7 - 20 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki Jimny

Maruti Suzuki Jimny

12.74 - 14.95 Lakhs
Mahindra Thar 3-Door Images

Mahindra Thar 3-Door Specifications and Features

Body TypeSUV
AirbagsYes
Engine1497 cc
Fuel TypePetrol

Popular Mahindra Cars

Mahindra News

Mahindra Scorpio N is available with two engines: 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine and 2.2-liter diesel engine with 6-speed manual and automatic transmission options.
Want a Mahindra but not the Scorpio N? Here are few alternatives to choose from
6 Feb 2025
The electric compact SUV segment currently has four options - Mahindra BE 6, Tata Curvv EV, Hyundai Creta Electric and MG ZS EV
Mahindra BE 6 vs Hyundai Creta Electric vs Tata Curvv EV vs MG ZS EV: Price, battery pack and range compared
6 Feb 2025
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, Feb 5: Ola Roadster X launched, 2025 KTM 390 Adventure launched, Mahindra XEV 9e & BE 6 pack two pricing out
6 Feb 2025
Mahindra XEV 9e and BE 6 electric SUVs have achieved five-star safety ratings at the Bharat NCAP crash tests.
Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e bookings to commence on Valentine's day. Should you book one?
6 Feb 2025
Mahindra XEV 9e will be available across 4 trim levels and the BE 6 will be available across five trim levels
Mahindra BE 6, XEV 9e full price list out. Here's what the prices are for each variant and the delivery timeline
5 Feb 2025
Explore Other Options

Mahindra Thar 3-Door FAQs

The Mahindra Thar 3-Door is anticipated to be priced at Rs. 12-15 Lakhs.
The Mahindra Thar 3-Door is expected to launch on 15th Apr 2025, introducing a new addition to the 1497 cc segment.
The Mahindra Thar 3-Door features a 1497 cc engine. It has a manual transmission.
The Mahindra Thar 3-Door faces competition from the likes of Mahindra Thar and Honda Elevate in the 1497 cc segment, providing riders with alternatives that balance performance and style.

Latest Cars in India 2025

Kia Syros

Kia Syros

9 - 17.8 Lakhs
Vayve Mobility EVA

Vayve Mobility EVA

3.25 - 4.49 Lakhs
Hyundai Creta EV

Hyundai Creta EV

17.99 - 23.5 Lakhs
BMW iX1 LWB

BMW iX1 LWB

49 Lakhs
BMW X3

BMW X3

75.8 - 77.8 Lakhs
Popular Cars in India 2025

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 26.9 Lakhs
Mahindra Thar ROXX

Mahindra Thar ROXX

12.99 - 23.09 Lakhs
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

8 - 15.8 Lakhs
Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos

11.13 - 20.51 Lakhs
Mahindra XUV700

Mahindra XUV700

13.99 - 25.89 Lakhs
Upcoming Cars in India 2025

Audi RS Q8 2025

Audi RS Q8 2025

2.2 - 2.3 Cr Exp. Price
MG Majestor

MG Majestor

40 - 45 Lakhs Exp. Price
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

60 - 65 Lakhs Exp. Price
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Popular SUV Cars

BMW X3

BMW X3

75.8 - 77.8 Lakhs
Lotus Emeya

Lotus Emeya

2.34 Cr
Hyundai Creta EV

Hyundai Creta EV

17.99 - 23.5 Lakhs
Kia Syros

Kia Syros

9 - 17.8 Lakhs
BMW iX1 LWB

BMW iX1 LWB

49 Lakhs
