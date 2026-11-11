Genesis GV90 design patent filed in India

South Korean automaker Hyundai has confirmed plans to introduce its luxury sub-brand, Genesis, in the Indian market in 2027. The design patent for the company’s flagship electric SUV, the GV90, has been filed in the Indian market ahead of Genesis’ highly anticipated arrival. The brand's international portfolio currently comprises seven models, spanning SUVs, sedans, coupe-SUVs and shooting brakes.

Hyundai will launch its luxury brand Genesis in India in 2027, with the flagship GV90 patent filed. The electric SUV offers 657 bhp, 800 Nm, 500 km range and premium features

Genesis GV90: Exterior and interior highlights

The Genesis GV90, on the outside, features a distinctive front-end design characterised by two prominent lines, with the lower section forming a V-shaped pattern at the centre. The rear profile features a pair of parallel LED tail lamps connected across the tailgate. Additionally, the SUV's side profile is highlighted by brushed silver alloy wheels wrapped in 285/40-section tyres, while riding on 24-inch wheels. The full-size electric SUV also boasts disc brakes at all four corners.

Inside, the Genesis GV90 features a premium cabin with Nappa leather upholstery and a 25-inch head-up display. Other major highlights include a 24.6-inch central touchscreen featuring Pleos Connect and Gleo AI, a digital inside rear-view mirror and a 25-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system with Dolby Atmos support. Additional equipment includes powered seating for both rows, airbags integrated into the sunroof, an air suspension system and rear-wheel steering.

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Genesis GV90: Battery, range and performance

The Genesis GV90 is an all-electric SUV powered by a dual-motor all-wheel-drive setup. Powered by a 123.5 kWh battery pack sending power to both motors, the GV90 produces a combined peak power output of 657 bhp and a peak torque of 800 Nm. Notably, the electric SUV supports DC fast charging at up to 350 kW, enabling the battery to charge from 10 to 80 per cent in approximately 22 minutes. The company further claims a driving range of around 500 km; however, the manufacturer has not disclosed the battery chemistry, identifying it only as a lithium-ion unit.

Upon its launch in the Indian market, the Genesis GV90 is expected to compete with premium electric SUVs such as the Kia EV9 and Volvo EX90 in the global luxury EV segment.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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