From Kia Sonet to the Brezza, here are five great alternatives to the Hyundai Venue

While the Venue is a robust offering within the highly competitive sub-four metre SUV space, it is pitted against formidable competitors which bring similar value for money. If you are looking for a new sub-compact SUV and are attracted to the Hyundai Venue, here are five other options that are worth considering:.

The Hyundai Venue is a feature-laden sub-compact SUV that aims to offer versatility and convenience to an urban demographic. Priced from ₹7.94 lakh (ex-showroom) to ₹13.48 lakh (ex-showroom) it comes with three distinct engine options and currently offers 26 variants in total, catering to a diverse range of consumer preferences. It is built on the same platform that underpins the Kia Sonet and offers 30 safety features.

1 Kia Sonet: The Kia Sonet costs between ₹7.9 lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹15.7 lakh (ex-showroom), and it accounts for the majority of the South Korean automaker's sales in the nation. The Sonet has three engine options: 1.2-litre petrol, 1.0-litre turbo petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel. It comes with six airbags and basic safety features like electronic stability control (ESC), a 360-degree camera, and hill hold assist. Kia updated the Sonet in 2024 with the Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), which features lane-keeping assistance and front collision warning. The interior features two 10.25-inch infotainment and instrument displays, ambient LED lighting, and a Bose seven-speaker system.

2 Skoda Kylaq: The Skoda Kylaq is the Czech manufacturer's latest offering and foray into the subcompact SUV sector. It starts at ₹7.89 lakh (ex-showroom) and comes in four variants. The Kylaq debuts Skoda's new Modern-Solid design language, which includes split headlamps, minimal overhangs, and a boxy shape. It has 17-inch alloy wheels and is outfitted with LED lighting throughout. It is powered by a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that can be paired with either a six-speed manual transmission or a six-speed torque converter unit. With this, the Kylaq produces 113 bhp and 178 Nm of torque. It features six-way power-adjustable ventilated front seats, a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto connectivity. It features an eight-inch digital cluster and an electric sunroof as well. The Skoda Kylaq has over 25 active and passive safety features, including six airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC and more.

3 Mahindra XUV 3XO: The Mahindra XUV 3XO was created to replace the aging XUV300 in the sub-four-metre segment. It has two petrol engines and one diesel engine, and all three can be mated with either a six-speed manual transmission or a TCA. Mahindra has equipped the 3XO with two 10.25-inch digital screens for the driver's gauge cluster and the infotainment system, which supports both wireless Android Auto and wired Apple CarPlay. The XUV 3XO features six airbags, three-point seatbelts, and electronic stability control. It also includes Level-2 ADAS with a 360-degree surround vision camera and a front radar sensor. The 3XO also has disc brakes on all four sides, hill hold assist, and ISOFIX mounts in the back seats.

5 Maruti Suzuki Brezza: Maruti Suzuki's most popular small SUV is priced between ₹8.34 lakh (ex-showroom) to ₹14.14 lakh (ex-showroom). The Brezza is available in both petrol and CNG versions. The petrol engine is a 1.5-litre Smart Hybrid that produces 102 bhp and 137 Nm of torque and is available with either a five-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter. The 1.5-litre Bi-fuel (Petrol+CNG) model is only available with manual transmission and delivers 87 bhp and 122 Nm of torque in CNG mode. In petrol mode, torque values can reach 136 Nm. The Maruti Suzuki Brezza comes with six airbags, ESP, a 360-degree camera, an auto-dimming IRVM, and cruise control, among other safety features. The Brezza also has an electric sunroof, a nine-inch touchscreen display, and a driver's head-up display. The cabin further includes creature comforts such as wireless charging, ambient lighting, automatic climate control, and a cooled glove box.

