From Alcazar to updated Seltos and more, top-five car launches expected in April

April of 2020 may have been an unprecedented month for the entire world owing to Covid-19 but although the pandemic remains a credible threat till date, automakers in India can be sure that this month won't be anything like how April panned out last year when a national lockdown was in force. As such, a number of passenger vehicles have been lined up and could see their respective official launches over the next couple of weeks.

While SUVs continue to rule the Indian car market, there is much movement in several other PV segments as well. These are exciting times to be out and about for a new set of wheels and here's a glimpse at what April may hold:

Hyundai Alcazar:

The Alcazar is essentially a three-row version of the enormously successful Creta SUV. But it does seek to carve out its own unique identity as well. It is the first time that Hyundai is attempting to enter the three-row space here in India and the Koreans are promising not just more space for more passengers but a vehicle that may well be fit for royalty. The global unveil of Alcazar is scheduled for April 6 and it could eventually mount a massive challenge to the likes of Hector Plus from MG, the newly-launched Tata Safari and Mahindra XUV500.

Citroen C5 Aircross:

Citroen C5 Aircross is likely to be a pricey proposition at an expected price point upwards of ₹ 25 lakh. But it could also establish the company as an aspirational brand.

Citroen has been active over the past several weeks, fine-tuning its strategy for a much-awaited India debut. And the car of choice, little surprise here, is the C5 Aircross. This car promises to offer the best that the French company boasts of with a supremely comfortable ride experience as its main strength. While only coming in with a diesel engine option, expect the C5 Aircross to create a foundation for Citroen here in India, a foundation from which its subsequent product portfolio can be built upon.

The Citroen C5 Aircross will be launched on April 7.

BMW 6 Series GT facelift:

BMW 6 Series GT will once again target a niche car-buying audience.

BMW will drive in its 6 Series GT facelift on April 8 and the car gets a number of updates on the outside as well as in the cabin to promise a blend of sporty drive experience with an opulent cabin.