Ford explores US–China joint venture idea

Ford Motor Co. CEO Jim Farley recently held informal discussions with senior officials in the Trump administration about a possible structure that could allow Chinese carmakers to manufacture vehicles in the United States.

According to people familiar with the matter, the idea involved Chinese companies entering the US through joint ventures in which an American automaker would hold a controlling stake. Profits and technology would be shared, but control would remain with the US partner. No decision has been taken.

Reverse joint venture model

If implemented, the framework would mirror the system China once required of Western carmakers, where foreign firms had to partner with local companies to set up factories.

The topic reportedly came up when Farley met US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and other officials during the Detroit Auto Show. This followed comments by President Donald Trump saying he would consider allowing Chinese automakers into the US if they built plants and created jobs locally.

Growing Chinese presence

Chinese brands such as BYD Co. have expanded rapidly in Europe, Mexico and other markets with competitively priced electric vehicles. Their potential entry into the US, the world’s second-largest car market, would be a major development.

However, the idea faces resistance. General Motors Co. has reportedly opposed allowing Chinese carmakers into the market, citing concerns over competition and supply chains.

Ford confirmed discussions took place but did not share details. For now, the joint-venture idea remains only an informal discussion. There is no confirmed policy change, formal proposal, or approved plan allowing Chinese automakers to manufacture vehicles in the United States under such a structure. The idea was discussed as a potential framework.

