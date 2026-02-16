HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Ford Explores Us–china Joint Venture Idea

Ford explores US–China joint venture idea

By: Ryan Paul Massey
| Updated on: 16 Feb 2026, 08:48 am
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon

  • Ford CEO discussed a possible US–China joint venture framework allowing Chinese carmakers to build in America under American control.

Ford Detroit auto show
Ford at the Detroit Auto Show, where discussions around a potential US–China auto joint venture framework reportedly took place. (REUTERS)
Ford Detroit auto show
Ford at the Detroit Auto Show, where discussions around a potential US–China auto joint venture framework reportedly took place.
Get Launch Updates on
Ford Mustang Mach E arrow icon
Notify me

Ford Motor Co. CEO Jim Farley recently held informal discussions with senior officials in the Trump administration about a possible structure that could allow Chinese carmakers to manufacture vehicles in the United States.

According to people familiar with the matter, the idea involved Chinese companies entering the US through joint ventures in which an American automaker would hold a controlling stake. Profits and technology would be shared, but control would remain with the US partner. No decision has been taken.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Ford Mustang Mach E (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Ford Mustang Mach E
₹ 70 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Mercedes-benz Eqb (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-Benz EQB
BatteryCapacity Icon70.5 kWh Range Icon423 km
₹ 72.20 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mercedes-benz Eqa (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-Benz EQA
BatteryCapacity Icon70.5 kWh Range Icon560 km
₹ 67.20 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Bmw Ix1 (HT Auto photo)
BMW iX1
BatteryCapacity Icon66.4 kWh Range Icon417 km
₹ 66.90 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Kia Ev6 (HT Auto photo)
Kia EV6
BatteryCapacity Icon84 kWh Range Icon663 km
₹ 65.97 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tesla Model Y (HT Auto photo)
Tesla Model Y
BatteryCapacity Icon75 kWh Range Icon661 km
₹ 59.89 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Also Read : Ontario’s Ford Rallies Auto Sector to Reject Carney’s China EV Deal

Reverse joint venture model

If implemented, the framework would mirror the system China once required of Western carmakers, where foreign firms had to partner with local companies to set up factories.

The topic reportedly came up when Farley met US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and other officials during the Detroit Auto Show. This followed comments by President Donald Trump saying he would consider allowing Chinese automakers into the US if they built plants and created jobs locally.

Also Read : Ford Stresses Importance of Trade Pact Trump Doesn’t Care About

Growing Chinese presence

Chinese brands such as BYD Co. have expanded rapidly in Europe, Mexico and other markets with competitively priced electric vehicles. Their potential entry into the US, the world’s second-largest car market, would be a major development.

However, the idea faces resistance. General Motors Co. has reportedly opposed allowing Chinese carmakers into the market, citing concerns over competition and supply chains.

Also Read : Ford Worker Who Heckled Trump Draws the Support of Auto Union

Ford confirmed discussions took place but did not share details. For now, the joint-venture idea remains only an informal discussion. There is no confirmed policy change, formal proposal, or approved plan allowing Chinese automakers to manufacture vehicles in the United States under such a structure. The idea was discussed as a potential framework.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 16 Feb 2026, 08:48 am IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.