Ford EcoSport gets a new automatic variant at 10.66 lakh

The rising popularity of vehicles with automatic transmission has not gone unnoticed in the Ford India camp and the company on Wednesday announced the addition of an EcoSport variant with a six-speed, torque converter automatic gearbox.

The new Ford EcoSport Titanium AT, priced at ₹10.66 lakh (ex showroom) has the transmission unit paired to the BS 6-compliant three-cylinder 1.5-litre petrol engine and delivers 120 bhp of peak power and has 149 Nm of peak torque on offer.

The existing Titanium+ AT is priced at ₹11.56 lakh (ex showroom).

The EcoSport also offers segment-first paddle shifters, cruise control, push-and button start/stop as Ford India looks at offering more convenience to the owning and driving experience. "With the new Titanium trim in the 2020 EcoSport line-up, we wish more consumers to enjoy the convenience of an automatic without compromising on the fun-of-driving," said Vinay Raina, Executive Director for Marketing, Sales and Service at Ford India. "The outstanding value on offer will ensure that consumers no longer settle for underwhelming automatic technologies available in the market."

EcoSport Titanium AT also packs in a a touchscreen infotainment system with embedded navigation with factory-fitted cloud-connected device. Safety is taken care of by features such as two airbags, traction control, electronic stability control and hill launch, among others.



