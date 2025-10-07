Force Motors now offers free 3-year roadside assistance across its products

Force Motors Limited, India’s leading van manufacturer, has rolled out a comprehensive Roadside Assistance (RSA) program, offering three years of complimentary coverage across all its vehicle lines: Traveller, Trax, Monobus, Urbania, and Gurkha. This initiative, a first in India’s commercial vehicle segment, underscores the company’s commitment to enhancing ownership experience and ensuring uninterrupted mobility for customers nationwide.

The newly launched RSA program aims to provide peace of mind to both individual and fleet owners by guaranteeing round-the-clock help in case of breakdowns, accidents, or other roadside issues. Available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, the service includes towing, on-site repairs, accident assistance, and emergency coordination through a dedicated toll-free helpline that supports multiple languages.

Wide-ranging benefits

The RSA coverage is designed to minimise downtime and operational loss, particularly vital for Force’s commercial clientele. Customers can avail free towing up to 100 km to the nearest authorised workshop, on-site mechanical or electrical repair, and accident recovery assistance, among other services.

The program also extends value-added support such as legal and medical referrals, hotel or taxi coordination, and even vehicle custody in case of travel delays — a rare inclusion in the commercial segment.

Features of Force Motors’ roadside assistance program

Complimentary for 3 years from the date of vehicle purchase

24x7 toll-free multilingual helpline

Free towing up to 100 km to the nearest Force workshop

On-site repairs for minor issues

Accident recovery and workshop coordination

Tyre change, battery jump-start, and key assistance

Emergency communication and nearest workshop guidance

Add-on benefits like hotel/taxi coordination and medical referrals

“With the three-year complimentary Roadside Assistance program, we aim to provide total support throughout their journey, reaffirming our commitment to reliability, responsiveness, and care," said Prasan Firodia, Managing Director of Force Motors.

How does it benefit the customers?

Force Motors’ nationwide service network will back the RSA initiative, ensuring prompt and professional assistance anywhere in India. The company states that this move strengthens its focus on reliability, accessibility, and reduced total cost of ownership, particularly crucial in the demanding commercial mobility sector.

With its Traveller and Trax models already leading their respective segments, the former known for reliability and efficiency, and the latter for its rugged off-road capability, this customer-centric move is expected to further solidify Force Motors’ position as a trusted mobility solutions provider.

