Ferrari recalls 296 GTB and 296 GTS hybrid models over potential fuel leak

Ferrari has recalled the 296 GTB and 296 GTS hybrid models over a potential fuel leak issue. A total of 425 units of the car have been recalled. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has stated in its safety recall report that these cars could have a potential leak in the fuel tank connecting pipe. The automaker has instructed the owners of the 296 GTB and 296 GTS hybrid not to drive their vehicles.

The Italian supercar manufacturer has discovered that the aluminium fuel tank connecting pipe might unintentionally contact the high-voltage battery protection cover that is made of glass fibre and inox steel. As the automaker has stated, the aluminium and the steel can chemically react, forming corrosion in the fuel tank and its connecting pipe. This leak in the fuel tank and its connecting pipe could result in a fire, which propelled the automaker to recall the affected sportscars.

The automaker will fix the issue by replacing the current fuel tank connecting pipe with one wearing an anti-corrosive rubber protective sleeve. The car brand said it would inspect and fix the issue in the affected vehicles for free. The company will reportedly send a notice letter to the affected vehicle owners on or before July 7, instructing the owners of the affected vehicles to contact their Ferrari dealers to schedule the repair and request them not to use their vehicles. However, Ferrari claims to have not received any reports of accidents, injuries, fuel leaks or deaths to the potential issue.

The NHTSA document revealed that the automaker first learned about the potential issue on April 12 during a pre-delivery inspection in China. It discovered corrosion and a fuel leak in the car. This led to an internal investigation, through which the automaker learned about a design flaw that allowed unintended contact between the fuel pipe and the protection cover of the tank.

