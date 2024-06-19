HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Euro Spec Citroen C3 Aircross Revealed, Gets Ev Option With 300 Km Range

Euro-spec Citroen C3 Aircross revealed, gets EV option with 300 km range

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 19 Jun 2024, 20:41 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The cabin on the Citroen C3 Aircross gets a radically different layout on the European version over the India-spec model and is packed with more featu
...
Citroen C3 Aircross Europe
The Citroen C3 Aircross for Europe is available in five and seven-seater options, and gets hybrid and electric powertrains
Citroen C3 Aircross Europe
The Citroen C3 Aircross for Europe is available in five and seven-seater options, and gets hybrid and electric powertrains

Citroen Europe has unveiled the Euro-spec C3 Aircross, two months after the exterior was revealed. The European Citroen C3 Aircross shares its underpinnings with the India-spec model but the design language is dramatically different on both models. As expected, the cabin gets a radically different layout on the European version over the India-spec model and is packed with more features. It also gets an electric powertrain promising a 300 km range.

The new Citroen C3 Aircross is based on the Smart Car platform shared with the C3 crossover launched in Europe last year. Compared to the India-spec model, the exterior gets the brand’s new design language with the new Citroen logo, signature LED DRLs and a more upright nose.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Citroen C3 Aircross (HT Auto photo)
Citroen C3 Aircross
Engine Icon1199 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 9.99 - 12.34 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Hyundai Creta (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Creta
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 11 - 20.15 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 8 - 15.80 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Blackbird (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Blackbird
Engine Icon1199.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 10 - 16.50 Lakhs
View Details
Kia Seltos (HT Auto photo)
Kia Seltos
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 10.90 - 20.35 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Thar (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Thar
Engine Icon2184 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 11.35 - 17.60 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Also Read : Citroen C3 Aircross revealed for Europe. What's different from the Indian model?

Citroen C3 Aircross Europe
The cabin on the European-spec gets a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment screen, while the conventional console has been replaced by a HUD unit
Citroen C3 Aircross Europe
The cabin on the European-spec gets a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment screen, while the conventional console has been replaced by a HUD unit

The cabin is the big reveal on the C3 Aircross for Europe. The cabin shares its layout with the C3 crossover with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and more. The model gets five-seater and seven-seater versions, much like India, while the Euro-spec model misses out on the conventional instrument console in favour of a head-up display. The five-seater version offers a boot capacity of 460 litres.

In terms of powertrain, the Euro-spec Citroen C3 Aircross gets an electrified version in the five-seater avatar. The electric motor produces 111 bhp, while power comes from a 44 kWh lithium-ion battery that promises in excess of 300 km of range. The top speed is capped at 135 kmph. Citroen claims 20-80 per cent charge can take place in 4 hours and 10 minutes using a 7 kW charger. Meanwhile, an 11 kW charger will reduce the charging time to 2 hours 50 minutes. The electric SUV is compatible with a 100 kW DC fast charging that reduces the charging time to 26 minutes from 20-80 per cent. Citroen also confirmed that a larger capacity battery is also in the works and will be offered with a range exceeding 400 km.

Furthermore, there's the 1.2-litre turbo pure petrol and 1.2-litre turbo petrol with the 48-volt mild-hybrid tech and an electrified double-clutch automatic transmission. In comparison, the India-spec C3 Aircross gets only the 1.2-litre turbo petrol in manual and automatic configurations.

First Published Date: 19 Jun 2024, 20:41 PM IST
TAGS: Citroen C3 Aircross

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.