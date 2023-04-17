HT Auto
Delhi Police adds 250 Maruti Ertiga, Mahindra Bolero to its fleet

Delhi Police has inducted 250 units of Maruti Suzuki Ertiga MPVs and Mahindra Bolero SUVs as part of its fleet on Sunday. The vehicles are part of 850 vehicles approved by the Centre for operational purposes of the police department of the national capital. VK Saxena, Lt Governor of Delhi, flagged off the first set of Ertiga and Bolero for Delhi Police on Sunday, April 16. Besides the Ertiga and Bolero, Delhi Police also has vehicles like Mahindra Scorpio SUVs and Toyota Innova MPVs in its fleet for its operations, including regular patrolling.

Delhi Police has inducted 250 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga MPVs and Mahindra Bolero SUVs in its fleet. These vehicles are the first among 850 vehicles to be inducted by Delhi Police after approval from the Home Ministry operational purposes.
Among the vehicle inducted on Sunday, Delhi Police received 100 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga three-row vehicles. There are also 150 Mahindra Bolero SUVs which will serve the Delhi Police from now on. Overall. among the 850 vehicles to be inducted by the city's police department, Maruti Suzuki will offer 300 units of Ertiga, Mahindra will share 200 units of Bolero and 100 units of Scorpio SUVs. Toyota Motor will share 250 units of Innova MPVs. No timeline has been shared when the rest of the 600 units of vehicles will be added by the Delhi Police.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs recently approved of 850 vehicles to be inducted into Delhi Police fleet to expand its existing fleet. The vehicles will be deployed strategically across the national capital and help the cops to ensure improved patrolling and other operations.

Last year, Maruti Suzuki had launched the new generation Ertiga with several changes. Ertiga, the best-selling MPV in India, is priced between 8.64 lakh (ex-showroom) and 13.08 lakh (ex-showroom). Maruti offers the Ertiga with its new generation K-series 1.5-litre Dual VVT engine mated to a six-speed automatic transmission unit and is also offered with paddle shifters.

Bolero three-row SUV, which is quite popular as in rural India as well as in the hills, has been the highest selling model from Mahindra and Mahindra for several years now. It is powered by a 1.5-litre mHawk75 turbo diesel engine. Mated to a five-speed manual gearbox, it offers peak output of 75 bhp and peak torque of 210 Nm.

First Published Date: 17 Apr 2023, 09:15 AM IST
TAGS: Scorpio Ertiga Bolero Ertiga Maruti Suzuki Bolero Mahindra and Mahindra Delhi Police
