Citroen to offer C3, Basalt, Aircross & eC3 under ‘Drive’ range for commercial buyers

Citroen India has announced its range of cars will now be available for fleet operators under the new ‘Drive’ range. The Citroen C3, Aircross, Basalt, and eC3 will be available for the mobility solutions sector for institutional and commercial usage customers. Citroen says the Drive range models will be available with multiple fuel options - Electric, CNG (govt-approved kit) & petrol.

Citroen Cars For Fleet Operators

The Citroen cars sold to B2B operators will get distinctive ‘Drive’ badging, lower cost of ownership and higher uptime. The Drive range will cover all people transport businesses, ranging from ride-hailing services to employee transport. The automaker will also offer end-to-end support across the vehicle life cycle as part of the Fleet Assured Program. Customers with a minimum fleet of Citroen cars will be categorised under the Elite Club, and will receive additional benefits such as 5 years/3 lakh kilometres warranty coverage, dedicated B2B workshops comprising night operations and priority parts availability, Care 4 You support with special point of contact, dedicated financing and insurance tie-ups, and escalation paths.

Furthermore, the Fleet Assured Program for Elite Club members will bring value-added services like complimentary health checks, battery SOH reports, and driver training programs. There will also be service level agreement with defined TATs, and same-day preventive maintenance delivery. Lastly, there will be fleet connect and pitstop pro data-led service dashboards and dedicated engagement forums.

Speaking about the new initiative, Shishir Mishra, Business Head & Director – Strategic Partnerships and Institutional Business, Stellantis India, said, “Citroën ëC3 is already recognised as a key player in the e-mobility space. With New Drive Range and Fleet Assured, we’re going beyond vehicles—we’re offering complete care, peace of mind and assurance to our mobility partners. In a business where every hour counts, uptime is directly linked to profitability & customer experience because with Citroën, it’s always More Miles, More Money, Less Downtime."

The new Citroen Drive range will take on the fleet businesses of Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Toyota, and more.

