Citroen Aircross Xplorer Edition: Rear-entertainment displays and what else?

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 05 Nov 2024, 18:00 PM
The new Citroen Aircross Xplorer Edition doesn't get any mechanical upgrades and comes with the same naturally aspirated 1.2-litre engine.

Citroen has unveiled a limited-edition for the Aircross SUV calling it the Aircross ‘Xplorer Edition’. This special edition comes in two different packages including— ‘Standard’ and ‘Optional’. Both packages enhance the SUV's style and functionality while making the Citroen Aircross look more stylish. Here are five key highlights of the newly launched Aircross ‘Xplorer Edition’.

1Styling

The ‘Xplorer Edition’ brings a rugged and outlandish look to the Aircross SUV with additional styling elements. These include hood garnishes and body decals on the rear doors and C-pillars with Khakhi-coloured inserts giving it a refreshed look. These additions contribute to a more visually striking SUV that captures the essence of an 'explorer'.

2Accessories

Citroen has also worked on creating a more immersive cabin experience for the Aircross Xplorer Edition. The manufacturer has included accessories such as footwell lighting and illuminated sill plates that add a touch of premiumness and are also useful in low-light conditions. These accessories also elevate the overall ambience of the SUV.

3Safety

Safety and convenience have also been given priority for this new edition of the Aircross. A dashcam has now been included to make the passengers feel protected. This camera can capture real-time footage of the road, providing added security for the people inside. It can serve as valuable evidence in case of accidents or incidents.

4Rear-seat entertainment

Opt for the more expensive optional package and the Xplorer Edition will include a rear-seat entertainment system and a dual-port adaptor to enhance passenger comfort, especially for long trips. This option is in line with the requirements of families and travellers who value in-car entertainment. It helps in making the journey more enjoyable for rear-seat passengers. 

5Package options

There are two packages offered by the manufacturer for this new edition of the Aircross. These include a ‘Standard’ and an ‘Optional’ package allowing customers to choose features based on their preferences and budgets. The ‘Standard’ package has been priced at 24,000 and includes the core aesthetic upgrades whereas the ‘Optional’ package which comes in at 51,700 offers more advanced features including the rear seat entertainment system. This kind of flexibility allows the customer to tailor their vehicle to suit their needs without burning a hole in their pockets.

Other features of the SUV also include a 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, automatic climate control and steering-mounted controls.

First Published Date: 05 Nov 2024, 18:00 PM IST
