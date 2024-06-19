Citroen’s new C3 Aircross Dhoni Edition is for ardent ‘Thala’ fans. Check it out

Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jun 19, 2024

Automaker Citroen recently signed former Indian skipper MS Dhoni as its brand ambassador in India 

To celebrate the partnership, the French automaker has launched the new Citroen C3 Aircross Dhoni Edition that brings special upgrades 

The C3 Aircross Dhoni Edition is for ardent ‘Thala’ fans and is limited to just 100 units. Here’s what makes it special 

The Citroen C3 Aircross Dhoni Edition sports a dual-tone exterior featuring a white roof

It is available only in the blue shade and gets special ‘Dhoni Edition’ and the iconic‘7’ decals on the bonnet and doors 

The C3 Aircross Dhoni Edition gets special goodies including themed cushions, illuminated door sills, seatbelt cushions and a front dash cam

Customers buying the limited edition offering also stand a chance to win cricketing merchandise including MS Dhoni’s gloves

There are no mechanical changes and the Citroen C3 Aircross Dhoni Edition draws power from the 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbo petrol engine 

The C3 Aircross Dhoni Edition is priced from 11.82 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards 
