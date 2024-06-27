HT Auto
Canadian driver Lance Stroll to continue with Aston Martin into 2026 F1 season

By: AP
| Updated on: 27 Jun 2024, 20:36 PM
  • The Aston Martin Racing team is owned by Lawrence Stroll, father of Lance Stroll.
The contract with Aston Martin Racing will see Lance race into the new era of F1 regulations that kicks off in 2026 (AP)
The contract with Aston Martin Racing will see Lance race into the new era of F1 regulations that kicks off in 2026

Canadian driver Lance Stroll will continue racing for Aston Martin into the 2026 season, the Formula 1 team said Thursday.

No details were given about the length of Stroll's contract, but the team said the contract “will see Lance race into the new era of F1 regulations" — which start in 2026.

“I’m super happy to have committed to staying with the team for 2025 and beyond," Stroll said. "There’s still so much more to look forward to."

Stroll finished 10th in the drivers' standings last season with a best finish of fourth at the Australian GP. This season he is in 11th place heading into this weekend's Austrian GP, with a best result of sixth, again secured in Australia.

The extension also means Stroll and the 42-year-old Fernando Alonso will continue together for a third and fourth season. In April, the two-time F1 champion Alonso signed a contract extension with Aston Martin for at least two more seasons.

“The consistency and stability of both Lance and Fernando remaining with our team is a great platform to continue to realise our ambitions," team principal Mike Krack said. "We look forward to creating some incredible memories and achieving further success together."

The team is owned by the 25-year-old Stroll's father, Lawrence Stroll.

First Published Date: 27 Jun 2024, 20:36 PM IST
TAGS: super F1 Lance Stroll Formula 1 F1 2024 F1 Aston Martin Racing Aston Martin Motorsport

