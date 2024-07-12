HT Auto
Buying a Tata Punch? Here are five things to keep in mind

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 12 Jul 2024, 16:17 PM
  • Are you planning to buy Tata Punch? Here are three pros and two cons of the Tata Punch.
Tata Punch is offered with a CNG and petrol powertrain.
Tata Punch is offered with a CNG and petrol powertrain.

Tata Punch was first showcased as the H2X concept back in 2019 and it received a phenomenal response from the public. After showcasing the vehicle a few more times, Tata Motors finally launched the Punch in 2021. It was an instant hit in the Indian market and it still has been doing quite well. If you are thinking of buying a Punch then here are five things that you should keep in mind.

Pros

Tata Punch: Looks

When Tata was preparing to launch the Punch, they said that the production version of the SUV would look very close to the concept version. At first, everyone was a bit sceptical about it. However, Tata Motors proved them wrong when everyone first saw the Punch in the flesh. It looks butch and has a strong road presence as well.

Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch: Safety rating

Tata Punch has secured a five-star rating in the crash test done by Global NCAP. It received 16.453 points for adult occupant protection and 40.891 points for child occupant protection from Global NCAP.

Tata Punch: Twin cylinder CNG technology

Tata Motors is offering the Punch with twin-cylinder CNG technology. So, instead of using one large CNG tank, Punch uses two smaller CNG tanks. What this does is free up boot space which is one of the biggest criticisms of CNG vehicles. Tata has also added several safety features to ensure that the vehicle is safe.

Watch: Tata Punch vs Hyundai Exter: 5 features that set them apart from each other

Cons

Tata Punch: Could feel underpowered

One of the biggest gripes of the Tata Punch is that it can feel a bit underpowered. The 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, naturally aspirated engine produces 86 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 113 Nm. It comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 5-speed AMT.

Tata Punch: No proper automatic transmission on offer

As mentioned above, the Punch is only offered with an AMT gearbox. These gearboxes tend to be lethargic and a bit jerky when compared to traditional gearbox units such as CVT, DCT and torque converters. This is because, in AMT, a computer engages and disengages the clutch and shifts the gear which could be time taking and a few times, it can get confused as well. So, it would have been nice if Tata Motors sold the Punch with a proper automatic transmission instead of an AMT.

First Published Date: 12 Jul 2024, 15:47 PM IST
