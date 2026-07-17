Bugatti W16 Mistral ends production as final open-top W16 leaves Molsheim

Bugatti has finished building the W16 Mistral, bringing the company’s long-running W16 story to a close. The final example has left the Atelier in Molsheim, just days after Bugatti opened La Manufacture, its new home for Tourbillon production. With that, the brand has moved from one major chapter to the next while marking the end of its open-top W16 era.

Final car marks the end

The last W16 Mistral to leave production wears a two-tone Pearl and Sparkle finish. Bugatti describes the model as “The last of its kind," and the closing car carries that message throughout its design. A dedication plate inside the cabin pairs the line with a silhouette of the roadster, turning the car into a direct tribute to the engine it represents.

The W16 Mistral completes the road-going story of Bugatti’s W16 powertrain, which began with the Veyron and continued through the Chiron before reaching this open-top send-off. In total, 99 examples have been built.

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A record-breaking send-off

The car’s production run was preceded by a notable milestone. In November 2024, Bugatti test driver Andy Wallace drove the one-off W16 Mistral World Record Car to 453.91 km/h at ATP Automotive Testing Papenburg. That run made it the fastest open-top production car in the world and gave the model a dramatic lead-in to series production, which began at the start of 2025.

The roadster had first been unveiled at Monterey Car Week in 2022 and later appeared at events in Japan, Singapore, Riyadh and Dubai as customer interest built ahead of deliveries. Bugatti says those appearances helped shape the anticipation around the model before production started.

The final W16 Mistral's cabin features bespoke details, including Ettore Bugatti's signature, a Lalique crystal insert and a custom falcon gear-shift sculpture.

Built as a personal car

The final year of the W16 Mistral also became one of the most individualised periods in the model’s history. Through Bugatti’s Sur Mesure programme, customers worked with the team in Molsheim and Berlin to create highly personalised cars. No two examples were identical.

One of the most recent one-offs was the W16 Mistral Blanc Éternel, revealed earlier this month. It used a mix of digital design and hand-built craftsmanship, with input from Königliche Porzellan-Manufaktur Berlin. Bugatti says the project reflected both the customer’s vision and the brand’s own design language.

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Details linked to Bugatti’s past

The last car also carries several references to Bugatti history. Its design connects back to Ettore Bugatti, whose signature appears on the headrests and door sills and replaces the usual Bugatti script on the inner engine cover trim. The car also includes an armrest plate made with Lalique, titled Spirit of the Wind, a nod to the long relationship between the two houses.

Bugatti Riyadh and the manager of Sur Mesure and Individualisation, Jascha Straub, also helped shape one personal detail for the owner. A falcon head sits on the gear shift instead of Bugatti’s usual elephant sculpture, while an embroidered sketch in Anthracite appears on the door panels.

With the final car now complete, the W16 Mistral ends its run as the last roadgoing Bugatti powered by the W16 engine. The model closes a two-decade chapter with 99 unique examples and one clear message: “The last of its kind."

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