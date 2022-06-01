HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Bmw Teases Lmdh Le Mans Race Car Ahead Of June 6 Premiere, Track Debut Nearing

BMW teases LMDh Le Mans race car ahead of June 6 premiere, track debut nearing

BMW LMDh hypercar comes with a hybrid powertrain.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 01 Jun 2022, 04:34 PM
BMW LMDh comes with several elements influenced by street-legal cars of the automaker.
BMW LMDh comes with several elements influenced by street-legal cars of the automaker.
BMW LMDh comes with several elements influenced by street-legal cars of the automaker.
BMW LMDh comes with several elements influenced by street-legal cars of the automaker.

BMW has teased its LMDh Le Mans race car again ahead of the global debut on June 6. This time BMW has teased its LMDh competition hypercar in the production form, not through any sketch or prototype like before. However, only the signature silhouette of the LMDh is visible in the latest teaser image.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Bmw X3-m (HT Auto photo)
Bmw X3-m
2993 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 13.17 kmpl
₹99.9 - 99.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Bmw Ix (HT Auto photo)
Bmw Ix
Electric | Automatic
₹1.16 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Bmw G 310 R (HT Auto photo)
Bmw G 310 R
313 cc
₹2.5 - 2.6 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Bmw R 1250 Gs Adventure (HT Auto photo)
Bmw R 1250 Gs Adventure
1254 cc
₹21.2 - 22.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Bmw R 18 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw R 18
1802 cc
₹19.9 - 24 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Bmw X5 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw X5
2993 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 13.38 kmpl
₹75.5 - 90.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

(Also Read: BMW iX electric SUV's new OTA update brings clock widget to centre display)

The majority of the car's finer details are still in dark. However, the teaser image hints at what we may look at once the automaker take off its cover. If the previously rendered image published by the automaker is to be considered, expect the upcoming BMW LMDh model to come with the automaker's signature sleek kidney grille flanked by slim vertically positioned headlights. Also, there would be sharp mirrors and at the top, there would be a huge front splitter. The headlamps come with integrated bifurcated LED strips.

The car gets a hood-mounted air intake and a massive wing. It looks like BMW has not followed the same route as Peugeot, which relied on underbody aero elements for rear-end downforce for its LMDh hypercar. BMW has clearly taken influence from its modern street-legal production models. The car comes based on a chassis produced by Dallara.

The German luxury car brand has indicated that it will be campaigning two LMDh cars in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. The first car has been produced at BMW's factory in Italy. It is slated to make its track debut at the Varano circuit this year before racing for the first time at the Rolex 24 at Daytona in January 2023.

First Published Date: 01 Jun 2022, 04:34 PM IST
TAGS: BMW car racing motorsport luxury car
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

BMW has officially introduced the new X1 facelift SUV. The new 2023 BMW X1 comes with a new design and features. 
In Pics: 2023 BMW X1 facelift SUV makes debut
Mercedes-AMG One stays true to the original Project One concept.
Mercedes-AMG One hypercar breaks ground with new technology: Key facts
The 2023 KTM 450 SMR has already gone on sale in the international market.
KTM 450 SMR receives major updates for 2023
Official rendered teaser image of upcoming Fisker Pear EV. 
Fisker Pear EV gets 2024 launch timeline
Mahindra had showcased the e-XUV300 at the Auto Expo back in 2020.
Mahindra electric SUV range to break cover on August 15

Trending this Week

Mahindra and Mahindra will use a new infotainment screen, analogue instrument cluster and flat-bottom steering wheel in the new Scorpio-N. (Image courtesy: Instagram/@scorpio_2022_official)
Mahindra Scorpio N SUV interiors leaked. Check details
Representational image of rendered Creta N Line by SDESYN
Hyundai Creta N Line officially teased, likely to launch in India
The Benda BD300 has been launched in China at CNY 19,980 (approximately ₹2.32 lakh).
Benda BD300 cruiser bike launched with V-Twin engine, traction control
Honda CR-V's new generation avatar has become sharper and sportier than the outgoing model.
Honda teases new CR-V with hybrid powertrain ahead of nearing debut
The Greta Harper ZX Series-I comes with reverse drive mode, 3-speed drive mode, LED digital instrument cluster display, and keyless start.
Greta Harper ZX Series-I electric scooter launched in India at 41,999

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206

Latest News

BMW teases LMDh Le Mans race car ahead of June 6 premiere, track debut nearing
BMW teases LMDh Le Mans race car ahead of June 6 premiere, track debut nearing
Watch: Mercedes AMG One, F1-inspired hypercar, in action on race track
Watch: Mercedes AMG One, F1-inspired hypercar, in action on race track
Demand for petrol in India soar to pre-Covid level in May, diesel plays catch up
Demand for petrol in India soar to pre-Covid level in May, diesel plays catch up
TVS Motor Company sells 287,058 two-wheelers in May
TVS Motor Company sells 287,058 two-wheelers in May
In pics: BMW iX1 electric SUV breaks cover with 438 kms range
In pics: BMW iX1 electric SUV breaks cover with 438 kms range

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city