BMW iX electric SUV's new OTA update brings clock widget to centre display

This new clock in the BMW iX electric SUV will display the time in writing every five minutes by using a word matrix along with illuminated dots in each corner of the matrix.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 31 May 2022, 01:38 PM
This clock will be available in the BMW iX in 16 languages. (BMW)
This clock will be available in the BMW iX in 16 languages.

BMW is offering a new over-the-air software update for its all-electric iX SUV that will bring a QlockTwo widget to the display of the electric car. This clock will display the time in writing every five minutes by using a word matrix along with illuminated dots in each corner of the matrix. These dots will indicate additional minutes in the BMW iX's curved display screen.  

This clock will be available in the BMW iX in 16 languages. It will automatically adopt the language that has been set by the user in the infotainment system. The BMW Operating System 8 will make the process of adding widgets to the main menu of the infotainment screen much easier. 

(Also read | BMW i7 EV and 7-Series look similar, company's design chief explains reasons )

Along with the addition of the QlockTwo feature, there are a few more additions such as the Lane Keeping Assistant which will be able to recognise if the driver wants to merge back after an overtake and hence will keep the steering in the same state. This system will also be able to adjust the speed of the BMW iX at which it changes lanes for example if the electric vehicle leaves a lane at a slow speed, it will steer in a more gentle manner.

(Also read | BMW develops a closed recycling loop for reusing EV battery materials in China )

BMW also shared updates for the BMW i4 and BMW 8-Series. The former will now feature the latest BMW IconicSounds Electric system through an over-the-air upgrade while the latter's kidney grille can be illuminated after the update. The premium automaker's Remote Software Upgrade system is currently available for more than 30 models. Owners can view their software version and check for available upgrades in their vehicle’s settings menu under Remote Software Upgrade.

 

 

 

 

First Published Date: 31 May 2022, 01:38 PM IST
TAGS: BMW iX BMW EV EVs Electric vehicles electric mobility
