BMW i3 Neue Klasse sets new Paneuropeana record; crosses Europe with under 3 hours of charging

German luxury automaker BMW has set a new record while showcasing the long-distance capabilities of its upcoming all-electric Neue Klasse i3 by completing a 5,886.7 km journey from Norway's North Cape to Tarifa in Spain with just two hours and 46 minutes of charging time, shattering the previous Paneuropeana record set in 2017 by more than seven hours.

BMW’s upcoming Neue Klasse i3 has completed a 5,886.7 km European journey with just 2 hours and 46 minutes of charging, breaking the previous Paneuropeana record by over seven hours

The journey covered eight European countries, with the BMW i3 relying on publicly accessible charging infrastructure along the route. During the drive, the BMW i3 recorded an average energy consumption of 12.5 kWh per 100 km, considerably lower than its officially rated consumption range of 13.4 to 18 kWh per 100 km.

Organised by Rafael de Mestre, the Paneuropeana challenge focuses on completing a predetermined route between fixed checkpoints with the least possible cumulative charging time. Participants must strategically plan their charging stops, taking into account factors such as weather conditions, traffic and the availability of charging networks.

According to BMW, the production-specification i3 required a total charging time of two hours, 45 minutes and 54 seconds. It maintained an average charging rate of 275 kW, against a maximum charging capability of 400 kW. The entire journey was completed by a single engineer over three days, two hours and 41 minutes, at an average speed of 79.7 kmph.

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BMW i3 50 xDrive: Technology and efficiency

The BMW i3 50 xDrive features a dual-motor setup, with one electric motor powering each axle, delivering a combined output of 462 bhp and 645 Nm of torque. Moreover, the electric sedan can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 4.7 seconds and boasts a top speed of 200 kmph. Moreover, the BMW i3 50 xDrive is powered by a 108.7 kWh usable high-voltage battery pack comprising lithium-ion cylindrical cells. Not only that, but the battery integrates into the vehicle architecture using BMW's 'cell-to-pack' and 'pack-to-open-body' technologies, with the electric sedan offering a claimed WLTP range of up to 912 km on a single charge.

BMW's i3 50 xDrive is powered by the sixth-generation eDrive technology, with the system incorporating cylindrical battery cells and an 800-volt electrical architecture to improve charging performance and overall efficiency. Additionally, the company claims that the electric drive system reduces energy losses by 40 per cent compared with its fifth-generation technology. Additionally, the i3 features a drag coefficient of just 0.21, making it the most aerodynamic production car in BMW's current portfolio.

“The nearly 6,000-kilometre Pan-European journey across Europe is impressive proof of the full everyday usability of our new BMW i3 based on the Neue Klasse. With a total charging time of just 2 hours and 46 minutes, we beat the previous record from 2017 by more than seven hours. To me, this is a strong demonstration of the capabilities of our new technologies and a tremendous team achievement that we can all be proud of," Mike Reichelt, Head of Neue Klasse, BMW Compact- and Midsize Class, said.

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