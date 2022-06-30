BMW 6 Series ‘50 Jahre M Edition’ launched in India

HT Auto
The new BMW 6 Series 50 Jahre M Edition has been announced to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the iconic BMW M GmbH.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 30 Jun 2022, 02:51 PM
BMW India has on Thursday announced the launch of the new exclusive ‘50 Jahre M Edition’ of the BMW 6 Series in the country. The new model has been announced to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the iconic BMW M GmbH, the company says. The car will be made available in limited numbers and has been priced starting at 72,90,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The ‘50 Jahre M Edition’ of the BMW 6 Series will be produced locally in India at the BMW Group plant in Chennai. It will be made available in a petrol variant – the BMW 630i M Sport. The bookings for the new BMW have also commenced online at the company's official website.

(Also Read: BMW to use Android Automotive OS in its cars from 2023)

The new limited edition model has been made available for purchase in a range of colour options - BMW Individual Tanzanite Blue Metallic, M Carbon Black, Bernina Grey Amber Effect and Mineral White, paired with Natural Leather Dakota upholstery in Cognac finish with contrast stitching.

Under the hood, the car comes plonked with BMW TwinPower Turbo technology, 2-litre 4-cylinder petrol engine on the car has been rated to churn out a maximum output of 258 hp and peak torque of 400 Nm with 0-100 kmph acceleration in just 6.5 seconds. The engine comes married to an eight-speed steptronic sport automatic transmission. The car features steering wheel paddle shifters and cruise control with braking function.

One of the key highlights of the performance features of the car includes the use of standard Adaptive 2-axle Air Suspension with its self-leveling feature that maintains constant height irrespective of the load. And the car also comes with a dedicated Driving Experience Control switch to choose between different modes - Comfort, Comfort+, Sport, Sport+ and Adaptive.

Inside the cabin, the car comes with a modern cockpit concept BMW Live Cockpit Professional with BMW Operating System 7.0 includes 3D Navigation, a 12.3-inch digital instrument display and 12.3 inch Control Display. What further adds to the modernity of the car includes the use of BMW Virtual Assistant which allows occupants to operate a number of functions simply by speaking. Furthermore, it gets Wireless Charging for mobile phones, wireless Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto.

First Published Date: 30 Jun 2022, 02:09 PM IST
TAGS: BMW BMW cars BMW Cars India BMW 6 Series BMW 6 Series Jahre
