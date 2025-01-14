Bharat Mobility Expo 2025: What you can expect to at the Maruti Suzuki pavilion

Maruti Suzuki is all geared to take part in India's largest auto show, the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The auto show will be held at the Bharat Mandapam from January 17-22, 2025 and will host almost every automobile manufacturer present in the country currently. As for Maruti Suzuki, like other manufacturers, it will also be showcasing its upcoming electric vehicle offering.

At the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, Maruti Suzuki will reveal its first electric vehicle, the e Vitara. The company also aims to introduce its el

Maruti Suzuki at Bharat Mobility: e Vitara

The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara is one of the first electric offerings by the manufacturer worldwide. Although the e Vitara has recently been showcased in international markets, it will also make its debut in the Indian markets after being showcased at this expo.

The e Vitara is the production form of the Maruti Suzuki eVX concept that was showcased at the Auto Expo 2023. The upcoming e Vitara will be built on the manufacturer's Heartect-e platform which is especially designed for EVs. Globally offered in 49 kWh and 61 kWh battery pack options, the e Vitara is expected to offer the same in India however there is no confirmation from the manufacturer on this.

The internationally available Maruti Suzuki e Vitara SUV produces 172 bhp and 189 Nm of torque in the 2WD configuration when paired to the larger 61 kW battery and the 4WD variant with the same battery churns out about 300 Nm of peak torque. But with the smaller 41 kWh pack, the SUV only gets 2WD and makes 142 bhp and 189 Nm of torque.

Maruti Suzuki at Bharat Mobility: ‘e for Me’

Maruti Suzuki also recently announced that it will also be debuting its electric mobility plan named ‘e for Me’ at the upcoming auto show. The carmaker has plans to launch six electric vehicles by FY 31 in total.

This strategic vision includes an ecosystem that will consist of electric vehicles, new technology and a robust charging infrastructure. The manufacturer is also keen on developing new infrastructure to support the adoption of electric vehicles and ensure a hassle-free EV ownership experience.

