Maruti Suzuki to unveil ‘e For Me’ blueprint for EVs at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara will become the first electric vehicle from the country’s leading carmaker. The e Vitara will make its debut in India at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The company stated that the e VITARA marks the beginning of a new chapter and underlines the company’s commitment to develop ‘electric vehicles that are specifically designed for Indian customers’.

Maruti Suzuki has announced its blueprint for electric mobility, christened ‘e For Me’. This strategic vision embodies a comprehensive ecosystem that integrates state-of-the-art electric vehicles, new technology and a robust charging infrastructure. It further stated that it is vigorously engaged in establishing an extensive ecosystem to facilitate the adoption of electric vehicles and ensure a hassle-free EV ownership experience.

Also check these Vehicles Find more Cars UPCOMING Maruti Suzuki e Vitara 60 kWh 60 kWh 550 km 550 km ₹ 20 - 25 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara 1490 cc 1490 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 10.99 - 20.62 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Maruti Suzuki XL5 998 cc 998 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 5 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Maruti Suzuki Baleno 1197.0 cc 1197.0 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 6.61 - 9.88 Lakhs Compare View Offers Maruti Suzuki Swift 1197 cc 1197 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 6.49 - 9.60 Lakhs Compare View Offers Maruti Suzuki XL6 1462 cc 1462 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 11.61 - 14.77 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Also Read : Will 2025 usher in a new dawn for electric cars in India? Maruti, Hyundai in hot battle

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara and electric vehicles plans

While the e Vitara will be the carmaker’s first electric vehicle, it has mapped out an extensive EV strategy. Earlier during a press conference, Rahul Bharti, Chief Investor Relations Officer of Maruti Suzuki, said that the company will continue to launch one electric car every year until 2031.

Starting financial year 2025-26, Maruti Suzuki plans to roll out six new electric vehicles by FY31, including the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara. The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara is built on the HEARTECT-e platform, which has been tailored specifically for battery electric vehicles. This platform features a lightweight structure that includes high-voltage protection and compact overhangs, allowing for a spacious interior.

Also watch: Suzuki e Vitara, Maruti’s first electric car, breaks cover | Range, features, specs | India launch

The e Vitara is globally available with two battery packs: 49 kWh and 61 kWh. The manufacturer has yet to confirm whether both options will be accessible to Indian customers. While specific details regarding the range remain undisclosed, it is anticipated that the vehicle will achieve approximately 400 km on a single charge. The 49 kWh battery is expected to produce 142 bhp and 189 Nm of torque, but it is restricted to the 2WD variant.

In contrast, the 61 kWh battery is capable of delivering 172 bhp and 189 Nm of torque in the 2WD model, while the 4WD variant with the same battery generates 300 Nm of torque. The e Vitara will be going against recently unveiledHyundai Creta Electric,MGZS EV andTataCurvv EV.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: