Bentley updates Flying Spur with 4-seat option, new colours and steering wheel

Building on the success of Bentley’s strongest ever portfolio of luxury grand tourers, a suite of new features has been unveiled that will allow customers even greater choice when specifying their Flying Spur, with new luxury options and contemporary alternatives.

The Flying Spur can now be configured to include a four seat configuration, semi-aniline leather, hand cross stitching, veneered inserts for the rear doors and electrically operated picnic tables.

To the exterior, three new paint colours are introduced along with full access to the Bentley Mulliner palette of satin and pearlescent options, further enhanced by new wheel finishes and the option of full chrome front matrix grilles.

The new four-seat configuration benefits from a long-through console extending from the front console to the rear. The four-seat configuration makes the ultimate statement in design, comfort and luxury. The console includes a new housing for the 5-inch touchscreen remote, twin cup holders and extra stowage. The rear armrest includes a bright metal finisher and hides two USB ports and a 12V power socket. The armrest can be heated, with the option of a wireless charging point.

Hand cross stitch showcases the attention to detail and skill of those working at the Bentley factory in Crewe. The process takes 18 hours for one craftsperson and requires 11,100 hand sewn stitches to be made throughout the cabin. The unique thread has been designed to be extremely durable and uses special dyes to maintain its colour to last for the lifespan of the vehicle.

With semi-aniline leather not only are there benefits in a softer, more plush feeling leather but the reduced finish thickness means fewer processing treatments are required, improving sustainability. The leather is specifically used for seat inserts and has a more natural aspect bringing out the grain of the material. It is also more breathable due to the reduced thickness and is especially beneficial in hotter climates.

Electrically operated picnic tables mounted in the rear of the front seat can be deployed with a single press of a button. The veneer covered table lowers, self-levels and reveals a leather trimmed surface with a recess for a pen or stylus. Holding the button down the table elegantly returns to its home position.

Rear door veneer inserts complementing the picnic tables can be specified to accentuate the flowing styling lines from the front to rear cabin including the rear occupants in the ambience and design of the interior.

A new style steering wheel is launched as standard, with a revised shape and profile. The new wheel includes capacitive sensing throughout the wheel rim, allowing the steering wheel to detect when it is being held – a vital new safety measure for the car’s semi-autonomous Driver Assistance Systems, where new legislation stipulates that drivers must keep in contact with the wheel at all times when the car is moving.

Bentleys designers also took this opportunity to revise the colour split of the steering wheel, added a jewelled bezel at the base of the vertical spoke which themselves have been reshaped.

Two new technical finishes in lieu of contemporary wood veneers are now available around the cabin of the Flying Spur, complementing its performance and technology. A high gloss carbon fibre technical finish can be chosen, providing a seamless geometric surface, flowing around the cockpit from one door to the other.

Similarly, the stunning Cotes de Geneve finish, inspired by the precision-machined dust-catching treatment used by the finest watches, is now available to complete the centre console as per the Flying Spur’s Continental GT cousin.

Bentley has also added to its full spectrum of exterior paints with the introduction of three new options: Viridian, Patina and Snow Quartz.

Viridian is a modern take on the traditional British Racing Green, and the dark emerald metallic hue is inspired by that used on Bentley’s EXP10 Speed 6 concept car. The deep agate green with light green and blue undertones creates depth and a sporty dimension, and tiny flecks of amber and gold embody a sense of luxury.

Patina is inspired by the beautiful atmosphere and aura of polished metals with blends of champagne and silk. With an air of luxury and opulence, this mid-tone cream is enriched with the faintest hint of subtle greens.

Snow Quartz is a modern white three layer pearlescent paint which creates a simple and fresh silhouette. The finely layered pearl effect creates a beautiful shimmering and lustrous whiteness, providing an infinite number of opportunities to complement interior colour combinations.

The complete extended range palette also becomes available now, including Bentley Mulliner satin finish and pearlescent paints as well as full bespoke colour matching on request.

Along with the new paint colours, and in response to customer feedback, the main radiator grille matrix can now be specified so that all front grille areas can be selected with a bright chrome finish.

When specifying the Blackline Specification, which replaces all exterior bright chrome with gloss black versions, over 75% of Continental GT customers select black wheels. To mirror this option for Flying Spur, Bentley is introducing a gloss black wheel and a black-and-machine-finished version, allowing customers to match their wheels to their choice of brightware.