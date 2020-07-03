Bentley is looking to increase the appeal of its iconic Continental GT range by adding more choice of exterior paint colours and a new style steering wheel as standard across the range. It is also adding a panoramic glass roof on the V8-engined GT coupe in addition to the W12.

The panoramic glass roof is equipped with polarised glass that reduces glare allowing occupants a clearer view of their surroundings, plus an electronically-operated interior blind that is clad in Alcantara. The glass roof is which is now available on all Continental GT coupes, also features in the new Flying Spur and Bentayga.

The new style steering wheel has been given a revised shape and profile. It gets a new colour split and a chrome bezel finishing at the bottom of the vertical spoke. As a safety feature for the car’s semi-autonomous Driver Assistance Systems, the new wheel also gets capacitive sensing throughout the wheel rim. This allows it to detect when it is being held, stipulating the drivers to keep in contact with the wheel at all times when the car is moving.

The panoramic glass roof is equipped with polarised glass that reduces glare allowing occupants a clearer view of their surroundings,

With the addition of three new paint options - Viridian, Patina and Snow Quartz, the paint palette choices have been expanded to 62 shades. Bentley says that with these additions, the number of configurations possible on the Continental GT range continues to grow, nearly surpassing 10 billion variations that a customer can personalise to their requirements.

(Also read: Bentley Bentayga luxury SUV gets a facelift, betters what was already brilliant)

The new style steering wheel has been given a revised shape and profile.

For the Viridian colour, one would need to opt for a modern take on the traditional British Racing Green. Its dark emerald metallic hue is inspired by that used on Bentley’s EXP10 Speed 6 concept car. The deep agate green with light green and blue undertones creates depth and a sporty dimension, and tiny flecks of amber and gold embody a sense of luxury, Bentley explains.

(Also read: A display that can rotate 360 degrees: Bentley introduces new dashboard gizmo)

Patina is a colour inspired by the aura of polished metals with blends of champagne and silk and faintest hint of subtle greens. As for Snow Quartz, it is a modern white three-layer pearlescent paint. Bentley says, it provides with an infinite number of opportunities to complement interior colour combinations.