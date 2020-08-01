Bentley enhances new Bentayga with a range of accessories

Bentley has introduced four different accessory ranges for the new Bentayga SUV to further enhance its luxury, performance or utility. The range portfolio - Exterior, Interior, Touring and Protection - allows customers to increase the individualism of their car.

The highlight of the portfolio is the high-grade titanium sports exhaust, created in conjunction with Akrapovic. The exhaust system consists of a set of link pipes, a muffler, and two sets of oval tailpipes, which are engraved with the Bentley and Akrapovič logos and coated for increased durability and protection. The central silencer is replaced with straight pipes, which channel the exhaust gases into the customer rear muffler where they are swirled through internal baffles to create a more characterful voice.

Part of the exterior range, high-gloss carbon fibre mirror cowls can be paired with Bentley’s Blackline Specification, which replaces all exterior bright chrome with gloss black versions. There is also a fixed side step option available which features diamond quilting.

The interior range includes leather-trimmed scatter cushions and additional footrests upholstered in the deep pile carpet, both matching the car's main hide and interior carpet colour. The touring range further expands the stowage capacity by adding a roof box and ski and snowboard carriers. A load-assist tray option is integrated into the runners and slides out easily, improving access to the stored items.

The protection range consists of car covers, heavy duty interior mats and mud flaps. The indoor covers offer extra barrier against the effects of moisture and dust.