Bentley reveals details about facelift Bentayga's four-seat specification

Bentley recently unveiled the facelift version of the new Bentayga SUV. The company is now shedding more light on the SUV's 'Four-Seat Comfort Specification' which it says is the most luxurious seat configuration. It is now available alongside the standard five-seat model and the optional seven-seat configuration.

Bentley says it has built on the success of the previous generation of Bentayga where one in every five cars of the total 4,000 units was specified with the four-seat configuration. Rear legroom has been improved to enhance the chauffeur-driven experience. Maximum recline of the rear seats has been increased from 32° to 40° and the fore and aft travel has been increased by 35mm. This combination delivers a 100 mm improvement in knee room in the reclined position.

The rear centre console also provides additional stowage and two further USB charging sockets.

The four-seat variant also adds rear seat content including seat ventilation in addition to seat heating, six different massage programmes and a winged comfort headrest. Customers can also choose a rear console bottle cooler from Mulliner, which can fit a 750 ml bottle and comes with two handcrafted Cumbria Crystal flutes.

(Also read: Bentley Bentayga configurator offers up to 10 billion combinations)

The rear centre console also provides additional storage and two further USB charging sockets. Rear seat passengers also get a larger five-inch touch screen remote control tablet similar to the one in the Flying Spur. The unit helps control rear seat heating, massage options, media system, navigation, electric windows and sunroof blind. The backboard separating the cabin from boot space is leather-trimmed and contains a diamond quilted ski hatch.

Larger five-inch touch screen remote control tablet helps rear passengers control various seat functions.

2021 Bentayga's cabin features an infotainment system, with a 10.9-inch display screen, integrated seamlessly into the handcrafted Bentley ‘wing’ dashboard design. Wireless Apple CarPlay alongside the existing wired system as well as Android Auto are also available.

(Also watch: First Look of Bentley Bentayga SUV facelift)

All seats in the new Bentayga have been completely redesigned and now have a more sculptured shape, particularly around the shoulder area, to provide more comfort.